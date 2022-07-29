South Bay Mayors Want County to Ditch New Coastal Water Quality Test

voiceofsandiego.org
NBC San Diego
Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why
If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
Camp Pendleton issues Noise Advisory ahead of explosives training
Camp Pendleton officials issued a Noise Advisory Saturday ahead of explosives training in North County.
NBC San Diego
Another Round of Major Closures of Interstate 8 in San Diego Announced
Remember earlier this month, when most drivers expecting to travel on a two-mile portion of Interstate 8 in the evenings instead had to detour through the heart of Mission Valley? Well, it's happening again. Construction crews will be closing freeway connectors, on-ramps and off-ramps on Interstate 8 from Interstate 5...
thestarnews.com
Chula Vista sides with maintained access to Friendship Park
Chula Vista City Council unanimously approved the signing of a letter drafted by Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, supporting Friends of Friendship Park to the Department of Homeland Security in support of maintaining public access at International Friendship Park. The park was inaugurated as a California State Park by First Lady Pat Nixon on Aug. 18, 1971.
San Diego weekly Reader
Pelagic species common during light La Niña years
Dock Totals 7/24 – 7/30: 5,483 anglers aboard 235 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 109 barracuda, 3 black seabass (released), 404 bluefin tuna (to 203 pounds), 26 bonito, 1,432 calico bass, 2,203 dorado, 4 halibut, 1 leopard shark (released), 7 lingcod, 4 mako shark, 1,097 rockfish, 1,013 sand bass, 59 sanddab, 56 sculpin, 41 sheephead, 1 striped marlin, 1 thresher shark, 1 treefish, 178 whitefish, 2 white seabass, 710 yellowfin tuna, and 14,694 yellowtail.
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment
Rent inflation is impacting San Diego renters in this tight rental market, pushing many to work two or three jobs just to afford the most basic of accommodations. According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a minimum wage worker earning $15.00 an hour in San Diego would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.
ecasocal.org
Golden State Boring Digs In on San Pasqual Job
ECAcontractor member Golden State Boring dug in to a $2.7 million tunnel project in northern San Diego County providing the services and expertise the company has come to be known for after nearly three decades. At the helm is company president Jeff Johnson who makes it all a reality. Overall,...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Airport Traffic Nightmare, Round 2?
Trying to get to the airport this weekend or next week? In some cases, maybe don't. Two separate closure announcements came on Friday, adding steam to the traffic pressure cooker that is the surface streets near San Diego International Airport. Things began to get bad at the airport in June,...
Opinion: Food Waste Can Worsen the Drought — Here’s How You Can Help
We depend on fresh water to survive, and there’s not that much to go around. California is in the midst of a historic drought, and in San Diego, we’re constantly told that we need to save water. We’ve heard a lot of these tips before: shorten your showers, “if it’s yellow, let it mellow,” don’t water your lawns, replace your garden with native plants. But with a drought of this scale, they might not be enough.
Thunderstorms, showers could hit San Diego County Sunday
San Diego County will continue to see the potential for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.
Showers, Thunderstorms, Flash Floods Forecast for San Diego County Through Monday
Monsoon moisture remains firmly in place Sunday across San Diego County, and may fuel showers and thunderstorms through Monday with flash flooding possible, the National Weather Service said. There were areas of high clouds drifting slowly northwest over Southern California on Sunday morning, but no showers were detected over the...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Free Eye-Exam and Glasses Event Exactly What the Doctor Ordered
People from all over the county took advantage of free vision screenings in Otay Mesa Saturday. The event was hosted by the Salvation Army and the Lions Club and was meant to help families who don’t have the means to get an eye exam or prescription glasses. Families who are dealing with inflation were grateful for the opportunity to get free glasses.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego cops were fierce
"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
Watch Out: San Diego Airport Terminal 1 Construction Detours Ahead
If you’re headed to the airport or picking someone up, there will be some construction impacts at San Diego International Airport beginning Saturday, July 30, at 6 p.m. and ending on Sunday, July 31, at 6 a.m. Some lane closures at the intersection at Harbor Drive and Harbor Island...
biztoc.com
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
California’s “train to nowhere” shows the challenges ahead. In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
KPBS
San Diego is still a long way from composting residential food scraps
It’s been seven months since California required trash haulers to start picking up and composting food waste, but the city of San Diego is still months away from complying. CalRecycle, the state agency in charge of the effort to keep table scraps out of landfills, is being patient with municipalities that fall short but are making progress.
Stretch of northbound SR-125 in Chula Vista to close this weekend
A full northbound closure of the SR-125 Toll Road from East H Street to SR-54 is planned for this weekend starting at 8 p.m. Friday to accommodate the installation of new overhead tolling equipment.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Gas Price Hits Lowest Amount Since March 8
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 46th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1.1 cents to $5.572, its lowest amount since March 8. The average price has decreased has dropped 80.1 cents since rising to a...
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to become available this weekend in San Diego
San Diego County residents will be able to get the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine as soon as this weekend, the county Health and Human Services Agency announced Friday.
kusi.com
Why is Newsom not doing anything with the record surplus? Kevin Kiley discusses.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California currently has a record $97.5 billion surplus but most of the state seem to be at a stand still. So why is Governor Gavin Newsom not doing more with the surplus?. Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, 6th District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San...
