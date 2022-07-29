36 New Monkeypox Cases Confirmed by State

capecoddaily.com
Related
capecoddaily.com
Massachusetts Lawmakers Reach Compromise on Sports Betting
BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts lawmakers have reached a deal on a bill that would legalize betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states including several neighbors. Monday’s compromise does not allow betting on in-state colleges and universities unless they are playing in a national tournament, including the NCAA basketball tournaments. The […] The post Massachusetts Lawmakers Reach Compromise on Sports Betting appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Against the Tide Kicks of Virtual Component Saturday
BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition’s annual ‘Against the Tide’ event kicks off virtually this Saturday. The in-person component is scheduled for August 13 at Flax Pond in Nickerson State Park. Participants of both the virtual and in-person “Against the Tide” event can register to walk, run and swim to help raise money for […] The post Against the Tide Kicks of Virtual Component Saturday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises Over $38K for Local First Responder Mental Health
CAPE COD – Each year, Mid-Cape Home Centers participates in the E.J. Jaxtimer Charter Cup, an annual fundraiser organized to bring together local building industry companies for a friendly competition to raise funds for a local non-profit of their choice. “For the second year in a row, we conducted a team survey to determine which […] The post Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises Over $38K for Local First Responder Mental Health appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Martha’s Vineyard Flood Map Reveals Vulnerable Areas
VINEYARD HAVEN – A Center for Coastal Studies mapping project was recently completed and revealed low-lying roads throughout Martha’s Vineyard that are vulnerable to flooding. Coastal geologist and director of the Center’s seafloor mapping program Mark Borrelli recently completed work on the Storm Tide Pathways project. The coastal sea level rise study identified over […] The post Martha’s Vineyard Flood Map Reveals Vulnerable Areas appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0