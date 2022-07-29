Provincetown Carnival Parade Planners Seeking Volunteers

capecoddaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week ClosureDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Celebrate the Return of a Marshfield Tradition with Free Admission to "Family Fun Day"Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering
HARWICH – Harwich officials have instituted a mandatory watering ban as the Cape Cod and Islands region continues to experience a drought. The state recently declared that Cape Cod was under Level 1 drought conditions. The town has also received multiple complaints about low water pressure. Those factors have prompted Harwich to limit hand watering […] The post Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Rehabilitated Sea Turtle Released in Waters Off Cape Cod
HYANNIS – After months of rehabilitation at a New England Aquarium facility, a sea turtle was recently released into waters off Cape Cod. The 44-pound endangered loggerhead sea turtle, named Adobo, returned to the ocean on Wednesday, July 27 after he returned to full health at the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy. An […] The post Rehabilitated Sea Turtle Released in Waters Off Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Against the Tide Kicks of Virtual Component Saturday
BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition’s annual ‘Against the Tide’ event kicks off virtually this Saturday. The in-person component is scheduled for August 13 at Flax Pond in Nickerson State Park. Participants of both the virtual and in-person “Against the Tide” event can register to walk, run and swim to help raise money for […] The post Against the Tide Kicks of Virtual Component Saturday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Mashpee Select Board Chair Resigns
MASHPEE – Mashpee Select Board Andrew Gottlieb resigned suddenly last week, stunning man in the town. In an interview with the Mashpee Enterprise, Gottlieb said “there was no precipitating event” that prompted his resignation. The news was confirmed by select board vice-chair David Weeden during the board’s July 25 meeting. Weeden said Gottlieb’s input […] The post Mashpee Select Board Chair Resigns appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Local police departments participate in National Night Out
This is a list of Cape police departments participating in National Night Out 2022 on August 2nd. We will update this list as events come in. If not listed here, contact your local police department to see if they have events. CHATHAM – Chatham Police National Night Out Chatham Police will be participating in National […] The post Local police departments participate in National Night Out appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Falmouth firefighters quickly knock down kitchen fire
FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters responded to a kitchen fire shortly after 3 PM. The fire was reported at 71 Pheasant Lane and extended to the cabinets before firefighters quickly put it out. No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene making sure the fire was completely out and investigating the cause. The post Falmouth firefighters quickly knock down kitchen fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash
HARWICH – Around 4:30 Monday the female driver of a Toyota Camry reportedly pulled out from Smith Street plowing into a Jeep SUV heading north on Depot Road West, pushing the Jeep into a tree. The Camry allegedly left the scene and ended up in Dennis at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The […] The post Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Two injured in three-vehicle crash in Eastham
EASTHAM – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Eastham about 8:15 AM Sunday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Eastham Town Hall. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eastham Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays […] The post Two injured in three-vehicle crash in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
No injuries after two vehicles collide sending one into median sign
WEST BARNSTABLE – Three people were evaluated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable about 6:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound past exit 68 (Route 132). The impact sent a Dodge Challenger into the median where it barreled into a sign. All of the victims declined to go […] The post No injuries after two vehicles collide sending one into median sign appeared first on CapeCod.com.
