Crestview City Council approves lower millage rate for first time in seven years

By Chance Leavins/Special to the Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
CRESTVIEW — The Crestview City Council approved a proposed millage rate reduction from 6.9466 mills to 6.8466 during a budget workshop earlier this month.

This is the first approved millage rate reduction by the council in seven years.

Near the end of an eight-hour public budget workshop, City Manager Tim Bolduc proposed four options to the council members in attendance.

• Keep the rate unchanged.

• Adopt the state of Florida's rollback rate.

• Two custom rate reductions of 6.9 mils and 6.8466 mils.

One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property value.

After discussing the impacts on the city's revenue, the effects of inflation and Crestview's continued growth, the council decided to adopt the proposed rate of 6.8466.

"When the council selected me for this position, I made them a promise to reduce the millage rate within my first five years," Bolduc said. "I'm excited that I could fulfill that promise in my third year on the job, and I feel the council made the right decision for our citizens."

"I'm happy this lower rate gives our citizens a break when they need it most," Councilman Shannon Hayes said.

The council will vote on adopting the new millage rate at its final budget hearing scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Sept. 26.

Northwest Florida Daily News

