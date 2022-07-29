York businesses hit out at cut to car ban hours

www.bbc.com
Related
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
I visited my local Walmart and saw overflowing shelves and temporary sales bins as the company and employees face overstock issues
The sections with the most excess inventory were shoes, clothing, and accessories.
BBC
Homeless mother moved hotels five times in six weeks by council
A mother of two children placed in emergency accommodation has criticised Bristol City Council for moving her between hotels five times. Amanda Wall was evicted from her flat six weeks ago. "I can't explain how frustrating and demoralising it is. My dignity is through the floor with people knowing you're...
Rail bosses warn union barons they will force through reforms if they continue to snub 8% pay rise offer
Rail bosses yesterday warned union barons they will force through reforms to working practices if they carry on snubbing an 8 per cent pay rise offer. Network Rail risked escalating its row with the militant RMT union over pay and jobs security by serving it with a so-called 'section 188' warning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Accommodation pods installed for rough sleepers in Barnstaple
Two pods have been installed in a Barnstaple car park as temporary accommodation for rough sleepers. North Devon Council has dedicated funding to the project in hopes that it will provide safe overnight temporary accommodation for two rough sleepers. The council said 13 people who were rough sleeping have moved...
U.K.・
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
BBC
Luan Braha: Staffordshire car wash owner plotted to smuggle and drug children
A car wash owner plotted to smuggle people into the UK inside lorries - and planned to drug children to keep them quiet. Luan Braha, of Boss car wash in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been jailed for eight years for his bid to traffic Albanians from Belgium. He was found guilty...
TechRadar
BT and Openreach staff go on strike in pay dispute
Frontline workers at BT and Openreach have gone on strike for the first time in 35 years in a dispute over pay. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) balloted nearly 40,000 Openreach engineers and BT call centre workers over industrial action after failing to reach an agreement with the company over a new pay deal that takes into account the rising cost of living.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Train drivers’ strike: Which rail services are running during 30 July walkout?
Train drivers working for seven train operators and who are members of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef) will walk out on Saturday 30 July. There will also be an impact on Sunday 31 July.These are the key questions and answers.Why are the train drivers strike and which train operators are affected?Aslef called the strike “after train companies failed to make a pay offer to keep pace with the increase in the cost of living”.The leader of the train drivers’ union, Mick Whelan, said: “We don’t see why we should forego an increase in salary to keep pace...
BBC
Latest Network Rail strikes cut 90% of Scottish services
More than 40,000 rail workers across the UK have begun the first in the latest series of 24-hour strikes. The dispute by RMT members working for Network Rail does not involve ScotRail staff, but means less than 9% of normal services will operate in Scotland. The trains running will be...
BBC
York and North Yorkshire devolution deal worth £540m to be signed
A devolution deal worth £540m over 30 years for York and North Yorkshire has been agreed. It means the area will get a directly-elected mayor, subject to councils ratifying the agreement, in May 2024. The mayor and a new combined authority will have the power to directly invest in...
BBC
Greenock cruise ship tourists lose out to rail strike
As rail workers took strike action on Wednesday, many people were forced to find alternative ways of getting to work. BBC Scotland News journalist Ashleigh Keenan-Bryce opted for the bus - but found commuters and tourists alike facing long delays. Like many Scots, my morning commute relies on an early...
BBC
Greater Manchester cheaper bus fare plan not signed off yet, mayor says
Cheaper fares for buses in Greater Manchester which were set to start in September still have not been signed off, the region's mayor has confirmed. Andy Burnham announced in March that fares would be capped at £2 for adults and £1 for children when the network comes under public control in 2023.
BBC
Refuse workers in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath begin strike
Refuse workers employed by Amey in parts of Surrey have begun a 20-day strike in a dispute over pay. The action will mean no kerbside rubbish collections by members of the GMB union in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath between 1 August and 19 August. Paul Grafton of the GMB union...
International Business Times
Britain's Trains Disrupted In Second Widespread Rail Strike In A Week
Around 5,000 train drivers across almost a quarter of Britain's rail network went on strike on Saturday, as part of a campaign for higher pay after the country's inflation rate hit its highest in 40 years. The 24-hour strike organised by train drivers' union ASLEF is the second significant industrial...
BBC
Greggs: Police concern over planned 24-hour Leicester Square store
The Met Police has raised concerns about an increase in crime and disorder if the newly opened Greggs in London's Leicester Square is allowed to stay open throughout the night. Plans have been submitted to keep the flagship bakery open 24-hours a day. The bakery chain has offered to use...
BBC
Former Harvester site rejected as Worcester care home
Plans for an old Harvester restaurant to be demolished and replaced with a care home have been called "ugly and depressing" by a committee. The design for a 78-bed care home on Worcester's Droitwich Road was rejected on Thursday. Worcester City Council's planning committee said it did not provide enough...
U.K.・
BBC
St Albans: The hidden naval history lost in a fire
The Hertfordshire city of St Albans is well-known for its Roman settlement and Norman cathedral. When fire hit a number of small industrial units in the city this week, it destroyed a piece of hidden history. On Monday, firefighters spent more than 13 hours fighting the blaze which started in...
BBC
Hadleigh: Council hopeful for £60m town regeneration
A council said it was hopeful a fresh cash injection from the government could finally lead to a £60m regeneration of a town centre. Castle Point Borough Council has been waiting to see if it can secure funding for new homes and shops in Hadleigh, on the site of the former Crown pub.
BBC
West Midlands summer of sport could mean more air ambulance calls
Summer sporting events in the West Midlands, including the Commonwealth Games, are likely to lead to more air ambulance call-outs, a charity has warned. Midlands Air Ambulance said the region's population of six million people was expected to rise by a million visitors in August. It said it was preparing...
Comments / 0