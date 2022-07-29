ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gosport Borough condemns 'callous' attack on Billie Busari

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket

A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lillia Valutyte: Suspect photos released after girl, 9, stabbed

Police have released CCTV images of a man they "urgently" want to question over the death of of a nine-year-girl who was stabbed in a town centre. Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound on Fountain Lane in Boston on Thursday. Lincolnshire Police urged people not to approach the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Callous#Bbc South#Tunbridge Wells#Violent Crime#Portsmouth University#Bst
The Independent

UK’s youngest knife crime victims after girl, 9, stabbed to death in street

A community is reeling after a nine-year-old died of suspected stab wounds in Lincolnshire. A man, 22, was on Saturday arrested on suspicion of murdering Lilia Valutyte, after a “profoundly shocking” attack in Boston town centre on Thursday evening.Her family is being supported by specialist officers, Lincolnshire Police said, adding that their “thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time”.Local residents spoke of their shock and fear at the killing happening so close to home.Another, posting on Facebook, commented: “How many more of our children have to die before serious intervention takes place in this town?”The attack, involving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheryl E Preston

Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts say Bishop Whitehead robbery may have been staged

The Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts are suggesting that Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s livestreamed robbery might have been staged. Whitehead who is referred to as the "Bling bling" pastor was delivering a sermon at his Brooklyn church when three armed masked men robbed him of one million dollars in gold jewelry including his wedding ring and Bishop's ring. They also stole his wife's wedding ring. No members of the congregation were robbed and the pastor believes he and his wife were specifically targeted.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Police release photograph of wanted suspect after 39 people found dead in lorry

Detectives have released a photograph of a man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.The force said this was both in connection with the fatal journey on October...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Barrow woman injected child with faeces-contaminated needle

A woman who injected a child with needles contaminated with faeces has been jailed. Cumbria Police investigated in December 2016 after concerns were raised over the health of the youngster. Elizabeth Faragher appeared in court earlier this year and admitted five counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield: Missing teenager found 'safe and well'

A 16-year-old girl who had been missing from her home for more than two days has been found, police say. The teenager, from Sheffield, had last been seen on CCTV entering Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty

A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy