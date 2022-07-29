ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaetz: Biden's wind turbine proposal would be bad for Eglin | Opinion

By Rep. Matt Gaetz
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden is offering our nation’s military readiness as a form of payment to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

In his latest prostration to the progressives, Biden has directed the development of wind energy leasing in the waters off Florida’s Gulf Coast, home to Florida’s beloved Eastern Gulf Test and Training Range. This is detrimental to military readiness, national security and Florida’s military mission. What’s even more worrisome, it may be intentional.

The Eastern Gulf Test and Training Range is a military training range unlike any other in the world. In May 2018, the secretary of defense submitted a report to the House Committee on Armed Services that acknowledged its importance and uniqueness calling it an “irreplaceable national asset.” Moreover, the department concluded, “No other area in the world provides the U.S. military with a … surrogate environment for military operations in the … Indo-Pacific Theater.” China is our nation’s primary adversary, and Biden would deprive our military of its only training range capable of simulating the environment they may be sent to fight in.

“An important step”:New flight milestone in Hexa testing reached at Eglin. See photos here

While Biden aids and abets Beijing, he seems intent on dismantling and destroying Florida’s cherished military mission. The 96th Test Wing on Eglin Air Force Base oversees the expenditure of thousands of bombs and missiles annually on the range. The range is becoming a hub of hypersonic weapons testing, a critical capability which our country has fallen behind China and Russia in terms of development and fielding. United States Special Operations Command runs its largest joint special operations exercise — Emerald Warrior — on the range. The range supports the training of Naval Surface Warfare Center-Panama City, Tyndall Air Force Base and Naval Air Station Key West. The preservation of the range space for military test and training is clearly in the interests of all Floridians. Experimental hypersonic missiles should not be flying over oil workers and our special operators should not be parachuting into windmill farms.

Why would Biden deliberately diminish our nation’s military readiness and destroy Florida’s military mission? There are two clear motives that would suggest this diminish and destroy policy is intentional. First, Biden’s strings are pulled by progressives, the same progressives who naively push the so-called “Green New Deal” no matter the cost. For decades, Congress and the Executive Branch have worked together to protect the range from new oil and gas drilling in the name of military readiness, a policy I continue to fight for every day.

Gaetz: DOD pursuing policies to politicize U.S. military | Guestview

However, when oil rigs turn to windmills, it serves the progressive climate agenda, and the true nature of the Democrats' intentions becomes clear. They never cared about military readiness or our national security; they just didn’t want to drill. These are the same people who want to radically reduce our defense budget, mind you.

Second, the progressive Democrats who control Biden are running a campaign to siphon military capability, and the revenues that come with them, from Red States to Blue States. Biden-appointed bureaucrats in the Department of Defense are crafting policies which will allow servicemembers to leave Red States if they disagree with their laws. They want to create Woketopias, funneling all the power and money they can to them. If they are successful in diminishing the military mission in Florida through obstructing the Eastern Gulf Range, it provides them yet another vector to move missions and capabilities to their states and districts.

We Floridians should not stand for this deliberate effort to destroy our state’s military mission and our country’s national security. I assure you that I will never stop fighting with you. In letters I have sent to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, I ask them to provide me their plan to preserve and protect this national gem from the intrusion of progressive Green New Dealers who are intent on destroying it. I am fighting to protect the range and Florida’s military mission through legislative initiatives. All proud Floridians need to write their elected officials and demand we protect our treasured military mission. If we fail, we will be less safe as a nation and Florida’s military communities may become ghost towns.

Rep. Matt Gaetz has served as the U.S. representative for Florida's 1st Congressional District since 2017.

