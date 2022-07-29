EDITORIAL: Voters, let's stop penalizing work

Work is hard enough, and most believe it pays too little. So, let’s stop taxing it and remove an obstacle that only contributes to labor costs, shortages and hardship.

Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl share this sentiment. Each wants to eliminate Colorado’s income tax and put our state in the company of Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

“When you tax something you penalize it,” Polis said in 2021 at the Steamboat Institute’s Freedom Conference.

Asked how low our income tax should go, Polis said: “It should be zero. We can find another way to generate the revenue that doesn’t discourage productivity and growth and you absolutely can, and we should.”

His comments came after he invited Tesla founder Elon Musk to move to Colorado — where he has family — and Musk chose Texas instead.

The Gazette’s editorial board asked Polis how and when he might achieve a zero-income tax. Polis had no plan, instead reminding us “politics is the art of the possible.”

Eliminating the income tax has become a key message of Ganahl’s campaign, though she has not presented a plan for doing so.

Achieving zero income tax is a great idea, whether led by a Democrat or Republican. Each gubernatorial campaign should immediately work with top economists to devise a specific plan to eliminate the tax and continue perfecting it as a means of winning the election. It should be no less an issue than drugs and crime. It goes directly to inflation, as tax cuts help consumers contend with soaring prices and interest rates without increasing the money supply.

Taxing income, for reasons each candidate agrees upon, is ignorant and cruel. Low-income workers striving to make it from one paycheck to the next need every penny they earn. Modern corporations — think Tesla — want to operate in no-income states because their employers take home more of what they earn. This eases recruitment, retention and corporate overhead.

As Polis said, when you tax something you penalize it. Penalizing activity means we get less of it. That means the income tax leaves us with fewer jobs and less take-home pay.

Both candidates are right to acknowledge this will take time and detailed planning. Colorado’s 4.55% income tax generates funds for about two-thirds of the state’s general fund. It is state government’s single-largest funding mechanism.

Nevertheless, the public clearly wants lower income taxes if not their elimination. Voters in 2020 lowered the income tax from 4.63% to 4.55% with the governor’s support.

In November, they are likely to approve a measure lowering taxes from 4.55% to 4.40%. For a variety of reasons, even before federal COVID funding, state government has seen substantial fiscal surpluses.

Incremental tax cuts are a move in the right direction. Though each directly deprives the state of revenue, it is not on a dollar-per-dollar basis. When workers keep more of what they earn, they spend more and pay more to the state in sales taxes. Because we don’t tax food in Colorado, paying the sales tax remains largely a voluntary decision. If the tax is too high on a brand-new Lexus, buy a 10-year-old Chevy instead. The income tax doesn’t offer any choice.

By making the state more attractive to employers, new incomes for people who pay sales and property taxes also offset losses in income-tax revenues.

Neither candidate lacks resources to figure out a workable plan for joining the nine elite states that benefit from zero income tax. South Dakota and Tennessee achieved this largely by increasing taxes on what they want less of — i.e. cigarettes and liquor.

Florida is a leading tourist and destination state, like Colorado, and soaks tourists with hotel and sales taxes. Most of the others avoid taxing work by relying more heavily on excise, sales and property taxes.

The Colorado-based Independence Institute worked up a plan for gradually ratcheting the income tax to zero. It includes the suggestion of a ballot measure requiring refunds generated by the state constitution’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights come in the form of tax reductions that become permanent.

Both candidates for governor want to end Colorado’s income tax. We should elect the one who comes forth with the most viable plan and the most convincing promise to achieve it. Let’s stop penalizing those who are willing to work.