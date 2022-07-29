ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Reasons to Own Qualcomm Stock After Earnings

By Jose Najarro
 3 days ago

Today's video focuses on Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and a closer look at some bullish points from its recent earnings call. Management is excited about its automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) opportunities as it reported record revenue in both segments. Qualcomm is not only a strong growth powerhouse but is also focused on returning capital to shareholders. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of July 28, 2022. The video was published on July 28, 2022.

#Finance Qcom#Finance Stocks#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
