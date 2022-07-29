Here are the new principals at Metro Nashville Public Schools for the school year

Metro Nashville Public Schools announced new principals ahead of the 2022-23 school year. This year, MNPS filled sixteen seats that were needed for principals across the district.

“School leadership is a key factor in the success of our students, teachers and support staff, and I’m grateful to these public servants who have stepped up to lead these school communities," Director of Schools Adrienne Battle said in a statement. “Whether they are new to the district or veterans of Team MNPS, I’m impressed by the passion and commitment of these new principals to ensure that students, staff and families will have what they need to succeed.”

The following principals have been chosen:

Fall-Hamilton Elementary School — Karen Bacigalupo

Head Magnet School — Kenyae Reese

Napier Elementary School — Whitney Russell

Nashville School of the Arts — Justin Thomas

Robert Churchwell Elementary — Kenneth Bonner, Jr.

Ruby Major Elementary — Jenna Hagen

Stratton Elementary — Joi Mitchell

Westmeade Elementary — Mattie Crumbo

Cora Howe School — Jon Mahaffey

Stratford STEM Magnet High School — Michael Pratt

John B. Whitsitt Elementary School — Molly Rucker

Cane Ridge Elementary — Chris Plummer

East Nashville Magnet School — Myra Taylor

Haynes Middle School — Debra Messenger

Jones Paideia Elementary — Tesia Wilson

Paragon Mills Elementary — Andy Lyons

Here's more on each new principal:

Fall-Hamilton Elementary School

Karen Bacigalupo is the new principal at Fall-Hamilton Elementary School, where she was the assistant principal for the last three years. Bacigalupo has worked for MNPS since 2000 with many roles including teacher, mentor teacher and dean of instruction. She earned a bachelor's and doctorate from Lipscomb University and a master's from Tennessee State University.

Head Magnet School

Kenyae Reese is joining Head Magnet School from Academy of International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme at Hillsboro High School where she was the principal for eight years. She earned a Ph.D. from Clemson University, masters from Harvard Graduate School of Education and her bachelors in business from Hampton University.

Napier Elementary School

Whitney Russell is the new principal at Napier Elementary School, where she's served various roles there for the past eight years. She earned her bachelor's in early childhood education and a master's in educational leadership.

Nashville School of the Arts

Justin Thomas, a former band director, is now executive principal of Nashville School of the Arts. Thomas was previously at the principal at Nannie Berry Elementary in Sumner County, which was recognized as a Reward School by the Tennessee Department of Education for three consecutive years.

Robert Churchwell Elementary

Kenneth Bonner, Jr., with more than 10 years experience in elementary education was announced as the executive principal at Robert Churchwell Elementary. Previously, he was the principal for Lake Elementary School in San Pablo, California. He graduated from Watkins College of Art and Design before earning his master's in Urban Education from Touro College.

Ruby Major Elementary

Jenna Hagen joins Ruby Major as the new principal. As an employee in MNPS, Hagen has had a few different roles at multiple schools, most recently she the assistant principal at Rose Park Magnet Middle School. She earned her bachelor's from Grand Valley State University and her master's and doctoral from Lipscomb University.

Stratton Elementary

Joi Mitchell, a graduate of MNPS, is now principal at Stratton Elementary. Mitchell was assistant principal for five years at Amqui Elementary and worked at Buena Vista Elementary School for 12 years in various roles. She earned her doctorate and master's from Tennessee State University, an educational specialist degree from Tennessee Technological University, master's degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and bachelor's from University of Tennessee.

Westmeade Elementary

Mattie Crumbo is now principal at Westmeade Elementary, where she has been assistant principal for three years. Before she was a teacher and literacy coach for MNPS. Crumbo earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama, master's from the University of West Alabama and doctorate from Lipscomb University.

Cora Howe School

Jon Mahaffey, who served as assistant principal, is now the interim executive principal at Cora Howe. Mahaffey isn't a new face at Cora Howe. He was previously an English teacher, transition liaison and dean of instructions. He earned his master's in education from the University of North Texas.

Stratford STEM Magnet High School

Michael Pratt was announced as the interim executive principal at Stratford STEM Magnet after working with in MNPS for 15 years, including being an administrator at East Nashville Magnet High School and John Early Middle Magnet. Pratt earned his master's from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and doctorate at Trevecca Nazarene University.

John B. Whitsitt Elementary School

Molly Rucker will be interim executive principal at Whitsitt Elementary, where she has served as assistant principal. Rucker was previously a literacy coach at Cockrill Elementary School and taught in schools in MNPS and Knox County Schools. She received her bachelor's from the University of Tennessee, master's from Lincoln Memorial University and an educational specialist degree from Lipscomb.

Cane Ridge Elementary

Chris Plummer joins MNPS as principal at Cane Ridge Elementary with 20 years of experience in education, 10 of them in Wilson County. Plummer received his doctorate from Lipscomb University, master's in educational leadership from Charleston Southern University and in education from Southern Wesleyan University and bachelor's from Western Kentucky University.

East Nashville Magnet School

Myra Taylor is joining East Nashville from Jones Paideia Elementary, with 22 years of experience and 15 of those with MNPS. Taylor received her master's in education administration and supervision from Tennessee State University and her bachelor's and master's in English from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Hayes Middle School

Debra Messenger, who retired in 2019 with more than 36 years of experience, will be interim principal for Hayes Middle School. Hayes worked as a MNPS teacher at Pennington Elementary, Buena Vista Enhanced Option Elementary and Dupont Hadley Middle School, principal at Buena Vista and Jones Paideia Elementary and MNPS executive director and lead principal. Messenger received her bachelor's from the University of Tennessee at Martin and her master's and doctorate from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Jones Paideia Elementary

Tesia Wilson, a graduate of MNPS, joins Jones Paideia Elementary from Alex Green Design Technology Magnet. Wilson has worked in MNPS for 19 years after with various roles such as teacher, literacy coach, teacher mentor and assistant principal and is an adjunct professor at Austin Peay State University.

Paragon Mills Elementary

Andy Lyons joins MNPS from the United Arab Emirates where he was principal and director in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for six years. Before that he worked in the Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools for 16 years where he was a teacher, academic coach, assistant principal and principal. Lyons earned his master's from Trevecca Nazarene University in educational leadership.

