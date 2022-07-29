ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Williamson County voting turnout lower than expected as deadline nears

By Anika Exum, Nashville Tennessean
Williamson County voters don't appear to be overly enthusiastic about this election season — based on early voting numbers. In fact, the county's election administrator on Wednesday called the figures disappointing.

As of the morning of June 28, the county election commission reported just 6.4% of Williamson County's registered voters voted early.

In 2018, final early voting enjoyed a turnout rate of 13.9%.

"We've got a lot of ground to make up if we're going to try to equal the 2018 turnout," said Chad Gray, Williamson County's election administrator.

Can early voting in Williamson County predict turnout for the Aug. 4 general election ? Gray said it's hard to predict.

"It really depends on which part of the county you live in and how much interest there is in some of the state races," he said. "So, that's what we're seeing here, but generally speaking, the turnout has been a little disappointing to be honest."

Depending on the year, turnout can be influenced by whether a race is contested, or how much interest individual races garnered in prior months.

But as the early voting period nears its deadline and the general election nears, local political party leaders and volunteers, as well as candidates, were hard at work spreading the word about early voting and the Aug. 4 election day via social media, phone banking and in-person door-knocking.

Of the early voters in the historically conservative county, around 76% were Republican and around 23% were Democrats, as of Thursday.

District 10 enjoyed had highest democratic turnout in early voting with around 34% of the vote. District 9 had the highest Republican turnout by percentage making up  around 84.4% of the vote, but District 6 had the highest Republican turnout by pure numbers with more than 1,020 of registered Republicans voting early.

Courtenay Rogers, vice chair of the Williamson County Democratic Party and District 10 county commission candidate, said that while trends in state and local voter turnout — 30.5% and 29.6%, respectfully — are heartbreaking, she understands the timing of this election can be challenging for voters.

"I'm a vice chair of the party, I'm a candidate, and I'm a mom and my daughter starts high school the day after the election, so there's a lot going on," Rogers said.

So, why vote early? Why vote at all?

Gray encouraged voters to take advantage of the 14-day early voting period to save time in elections.

"Life happens on Election Day," Gray said. "Of course, some people just enjoy doing it on Election Day but we believe that to get in and out of an early voting site is probably going to save you time when you cast your ballot.

"We've had very minimal lines at our early voting locations."

The election commission office also reminds voters to expect a longer ballot during the upcoming general election, which includes candidates for the following a primary election for November state and federal races, alongside the local general elections.

Why vote?

"We know that folks who are making our laws at the county level, including the commissioners and the school board, they impact our lives daily," Rogers said. "It's incredibly important to support our candidates who have stepped up because it takes a lot of work, time and energy.

"And when you're thinking oh, 'I don't have time,' 'I'm so busy,' I get it. We're all really busy. But, just take a moment to think about the folks and their families that have been doing a lot of work to get elected because we really do care about our community."

For those who need to know their voting district, identify candidates or access general election information, the Williamson County election commission encourages voters to visit govotetn.com or download the GoVoteTN app .

Anika Exum is a reporter covering Williamson County at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach her at aexum@tennessean.com, 615-347-7313 or on Twitter @aniexum.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Williamson County voting turnout lower than expected as deadline nears

