Hale Center, TX

Plenty of new faces for Hale Center football

By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

The good news for the Hale Center football team is they have some important players returning to important positions for the 2022 season.

The bad news is that the Owls will have just seven returning lettermen. Outside of three or four starters back in the fold, there are question marks all over the depth chart.

"We've got a lot of holes to fill," Hale Center head coach Jeff Smith said. "We've got some younger guys that played last year as freshmen that are going to be sophomores this year. We've got a lot of places where we're going to have to find people to step up and fill some holes for us."

Last season was equally tough as injuries put a damper on Hale Center's attempt to make back-to-back playoff appearances. The Owls wound up on the outside looking in after losing to a win-or-go-home finale to Floydada, letting a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter result in a 35-34 season-ending loss to the Whirlwinds.

As trying as the 2021 season was at times for the Owls, it proved beneficial in one aspect.

Three-year starting quarterback Hunter Thompson missed most of his senior campaign with an injury. Adam Beruman took his place and turned in an impressive varsity debut as a sophomore. The dual threat QB finished with 1,591 total yards and 22 touchdowns to keep the Owls in playoff contention.

"Adam was probably more of a quiet leader and they just followed him," Smith said. "This year I'm hoping to see a lot more development as far as really understanding our offense and being able to make some of the reads and decide some of those reads without me having to explain everything all the time."

Kristian Ford is the other name to watch for the Owls. The big man has been a presence on the line for a few years already and Smith enjoys how he has taken younger players under his wing. Ford finished his junior year with 48.5 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The only other players back with true starting experience are Lionel Martinez and Braden Jenkins. After that, it's a game of "Guess Who?" for the Owls.

"I feel like the depth that we have in our skill positions is going to be a lot deeper than we have at lineman positions," Smith said. "There could be some of those guys that are going to have to transition into filling those roles on the o-line and d-line instead of standing as a skill guy."

Another double-edged sword is the fact Hale Center dropped to the 2A-Division II classification. That brings about a big shift in their opponents. Out are Post, Sundown and New Deal. In are Ralls, Bovina, Sudan, Lockney and Crosbyton.

"When you're getting away from Post and New Deal and Sundown and those kinds of things," Smith said, "it's always a plus, but with the guys that we have in our district, it's going to be just as challenging as the last several alignments that we've had.

"It may be nice to look over on the sidelines and maybe a team that you're playing has close to the same number that you have instead of looking over there and it's doubled."

Getting rid of some heavy hitters is nice, but the Owls will still have quality competition.

Hale Center Owls

Head coach — Jeff Smith

2021 records — 3-7 overall, 1-4 district

Base offense — Spread

Base defense — Odd front

Returning lettermen — 7

Returning off./def. starters — 4/4

Top returners — Kristian Ford, Sr., LB/OL; Lionel Martinez, So., WR/DB; Adam Beruman, Jr., QB/OLB; Braden Jenkins, Sr., WR/CB.

2022 schedule

* denotes District 3-2A Division II game

Aug. 26 — at West Texas High, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 — vs. Plains, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 — vs. New Home, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 — vs. Ropes, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 — vs. Floydada, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 — at Sudan, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 14 — vs. Ralls, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 21 — at Bovina, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 28 — at Lockney, 7 p.m.*

Nov. 4 — vs. Crosbyton, 7 p.m.*

