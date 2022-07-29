ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Rise rehearsal: University of Alabama preschool program holds graduation for 21 students

By Staff report
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
The University of Alabama’s Rise Center hosted a graduation dress rehearsal Thursday morning ahead of the preschool's commencement ceremony later that evening.

A total of 21 students in the Rise program will now move on to public schools in the Tuscaloosa city and county systems.

The Rise Center is part of the UA College of Human Environmental Sciences. The center serves more than 100 children, over 50% with special needs, in its five-day-a-week program and therapeutic playgroup.

The inclusive early childhood education program not only benefits families in the community, but also serves as a practicum and internship site for students from UA and other colleges.

For more information, go to risecenter.ua.edu.

Alabama Education
