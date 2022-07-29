MLB draft: Barron Collier's Thomas Balboni 'overcome with joy'; Freeland, Palmquist sign

Thomas Balboni Jr. was in Massachusetts driving to his grandparents' house when he got the call.

A childhood dream came true when the Barron Collier High School graduate was drafted in the 15th round of the MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres last Tuesday.

“I was just overcome with joy,” said Balboni, a right-handed pitcher who played at Northeastern.

Balboni said he was excited about the opportunity with the Padres, who watched him at a college workout a week before the draft.

Teams were interested in Balboni’s projected upside with his frame. With the Huskies, Balboni had 13 hitless outings in 21 innings and only gave up five runs. He recorded seven saves in 2022.

In high school, the Naples native did not initially garner too many college looks. After three years pitching at St. John Neumann, Balboni transferred to Barron Collier for his senior season, where he was a standout on the mound with a 2.19 ERA and 45 strikeouts.

Balboni, who had to quickly join the Padres at their facilities in Arizona, is motivated to get stronger and improve his pitch ability while soaking up everything he can from the coaching staff.

“My goal now is to make it to a major league field,” he said.

Balboni was grateful for his parents’ support as well as his 75-year-old grandparents, who attended every one of his college games.

More than a week later, it’s still a “surreal” feeling for Balboni to be a step closer to his dream.

“I’m excited for this next chapter over my life,” he said. “It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be tough. I’m just excited for it.”

Around the league:

Central Florida shortstop Alex Freeland (Mariner), drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Dodgers, signed with the team for $580,000, per MLB.com.

Miami pitcher Carson Palmquist (Riverdale), drafted in the third round by the Rockies, signed with the team for $775,000, per MLB.com.

