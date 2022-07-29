ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking Iowa State football's most important 2022 players — No. 3 Xavier Hutchinson

By Travis Hines, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
The unofficial start to Iowa State football unfolds next week as the team holds its annual media day at Jack Trice Stadium.

Following last year's disappointing 7-6 campaign and the departure of so many foundational players instrumental to the Cyclones' recent success, 2022 is one of the more intriguing seasons under seventh-year coach Matt Campbell, if not the most anticipated.

While the real start to the season — Sept. 3 vs. Southeast Missouri — remains more than a month away, there's lots of time to contemplate what — and who — will be the keys for the Cyclones heading into a new era.

We're counting down the five most important players for Campbell and Co. to turn the page with a successful 2022 that begins a new story — but, the Cyclones hope, not a new trajectory after a historic run of Iowa State football.

We go now to No. 3.

No. 3 Xavier Hutchinson, WR

In an offseason that was largely defined by who was leaving the Iowa State football program, Xavier Hutchinson's decision to stay was paramount.

In the two seasons since his transfer from Blinn Junior College, Hutchinson has established himself as one of the premier wide receivers every to play at Iowa State. After being named the Big 12's newcomer of the year in 2020 and earning repeat first-team all-conference honors in 2021, Hutchinson looked destined to continue his career in the professional ranks.

Even before playing in the Cheez-It Bowl with a injured thumb, though, Hutchinson announced his intention to return for a third and final season in Ames.

Given his talent and production, that would be immense news under any circumstances, but given the roster turnover Iowa State experienced, it was magnified. Having a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2018 makes his return even more critical.

First-year starting QB Hunter Dekkers will immediately have one of the best receivers in the country as a target.

Hutchinson has 147 catches, 1,758 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games over two seasons. He's shown the ability to change the game from all over the field with his speed, route-running and hands. He also showed plenty of grit and toughness playing in a Cheez-It Bowl with the bum thumb when sitting — or opting — out would have been a pretty easy choice following a season that began with College Football Playoffs aspirations.

For all that Hutchinson accomplished in two years with quarterback Brock Purdy, Dekkers could offer him the opportunity to flash even a little bit more. Purdy had many strengths, but throwing the deep ball was not among them. With Dekkers' bigger arm, Hutchinson could have the opportunity to stretch the field in new, dynamic ways.

Regardless, Hutchinson's return raises the ceiling for Tom Manning's offense not only because of his own talent, but also because of its impact on the quarterback. Having a reliable, dynamic threat on the outside who is capable of playing every down provides the safety and security that goes a long way with an inexperienced quarterback.

Iowa State is replacing a legend at quarterback in Purdy, but it may very well have a legend at wide receiver still on the field for one last season,.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him at @TravisHines21.

IN THIS ARTICLE
