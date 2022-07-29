Panama City Beach jump starts Back Beach 6-laning with relocation of utilities

PANAMA CITY BEACH — City officials are gearing up for an upcoming state project to expand Panama City Beach Parkway.

In a City Council meeting Thursday, leaders approved spending more than $201,000 to relocate utilities along a portion of Panama City Beach Parkway (Back Beach Road) to make room for the Florida Department of Transportation to widen about 8.5 miles of the highway from four to six lanes.

"Transportation is our No. 1 issue in Panama City Beach, and anybody who doesn't think that doesn't understand (the area)," Mayor Mark Sheldon said. "The city took proactive steps to start moving utilities and get things done, so we can keep (FDOT's) project moving forward."

It's finally happening!:FDOT plans to begin expanding U.S. 98 in Bay County next year

'One more completed milestone':Panama City Beach to soon open new stoplight at busy intersection

According to Sheldon, the more than $200,000 will cover only a portion of the cost needed to relocate all utilities along the stretch of road slated for reconstruction.

"Residents and visitors and businesses of Bay County and Panama City Beach can all understand we're moving forward on this project," he said.

Recently, Beach officials noted FDOT split the future widening project into three phases. They are:

From Mandy Lane to Nautilus Street, which is scheduled for construction to begin in mid- to late 2023.

From Nautilus Street to Richard Jackson Boulevard, which also is scheduled to begin construction in mid- to late 2023.

Richard Jackson Boulevard to the Hathaway Bridge, which is scheduled for construction to begin in 2028.

Beach officials noted that bike lanes and sidewalks also will be installed along each side of the expanded highway.

Additional improvements to the highway during the project include:

New traffic signals at Mandy Lane, Gulf Boulevard and North Glades Trail.

New eastbound left-turn lane into Pier Park.

New southbound left-turn lane on Alf Coleman Road.

New eastbound lane to the flyover leading up to the west side of the Hathaway Bridge.

The total project is estimated to cost FDOT about $64 million.