ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach jump starts Back Beach 6-laning with relocation of utilities

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dh059_0gxMNNgu00

PANAMA CITY BEACH — City officials are gearing up for an upcoming state project to expand Panama City Beach Parkway.

In a City Council meeting Thursday, leaders approved spending more than $201,000 to relocate utilities along a portion of Panama City Beach Parkway (Back Beach Road) to make room for the Florida Department of Transportation to widen about 8.5 miles of the highway from four to six lanes.

"Transportation is our No. 1 issue in Panama City Beach, and anybody who doesn't think that doesn't understand (the area)," Mayor Mark Sheldon said. "The city took proactive steps to start moving utilities and get things done, so we can keep (FDOT's) project moving forward."

It's finally happening!:FDOT plans to begin expanding U.S. 98 in Bay County next year

'One more completed milestone':Panama City Beach to soon open new stoplight at busy intersection

According to Sheldon, the more than $200,000 will cover only a portion of the cost needed to relocate all utilities along the stretch of road slated for reconstruction.

"Residents and visitors and businesses of Bay County and Panama City Beach can all understand we're moving forward on this project," he said.

Recently, Beach officials noted FDOT split the future widening project into three phases. They are:

  • From Mandy Lane to Nautilus Street, which is scheduled for construction to begin in mid- to late 2023.
  • From Nautilus Street to Richard Jackson Boulevard, which also is scheduled to begin construction in mid- to late 2023.
  • Richard Jackson Boulevard to the Hathaway Bridge, which is scheduled for construction to begin in 2028.

Beach officials noted that bike lanes and sidewalks also will be installed along each side of the expanded highway.

Additional improvements to the highway during the project include:

  • New traffic signals at Mandy Lane, Gulf Boulevard and North Glades Trail.
  • New eastbound left-turn lane into Pier Park.
  • New southbound left-turn lane on Alf Coleman Road.
  • New eastbound lane to the flyover leading up to the west side of the Hathaway Bridge.

The total project is estimated to cost FDOT about $64 million.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
niceville.com

Bay, Jackson traffic advisory for July 31–August 6

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. — State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77. Kentucky Avenue...
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Traffic advisory: Overnight lane closure on PJ Adams Parkway in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – On Monday, August 1, 2022, an overnight westbound lane closure will take place on a portion of PJ Adams Parkway, Okaloosa County has announced. Road crews will be working overnight on PJ Adams Parkway to install a storm drainage structure as part of the PJ Adams Parkway widening project.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

New bus stop shelters have arrived in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six new bus shelters are now in place in Panama City. Royal American fully funded the new stops with a donation of $91,083. The project began before Hurricane Michael and is just now completed. Bay County Officials say they have approximately 300 bus stops in...
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City Beach, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Panama City Beach, FL
Government
getthecoast.com

Overnight lane closure on Racetrack Road for sewer line upgrades

Crews from Okaloosa County Water and Sewer are working to upgrade an aging clay gravity sewer line on Racetrack Road from Don Drive to Beach Drive in Fort Walton Beach. Beginning Monday, August 1, 2022, overnight westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane. The work will take place Mondays through Thursdays, for the next two weeks between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Hwy 388 roundabout at ECP airport entrance coming soon

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is moving along on State Road 388 at the entrance of the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. ECP officials gave the public an update about the project at their board meeting Wednesday morning. The widening and roundabout project started in February 2019. “This [project] is going really well,” Florida […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#City Council#Traffic Signals#West Side#Urban Construction#Fdot
mypanhandle.com

Hathaway Bridge blocked after vehicle rolls over

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — East bound lanes on the Hathaway Bridge are blocked after an accident occurred this evening. The far left lane is the only lane open for traffic. There was one person in the vehicle and they do not appear to have severe injuries, said Panama City Police Department.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCPD to host annual National Night Out event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This upcoming Tuesday, residents will have the opportunity to meet the people who keep our communities safe day in and day out: our first responders. The event will be hosted by the Panama City Police Department, the City of Panama City and Gulf Coast State College. There will be free […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WJHG-TV

Market at St. Andrews celebrates Christmas early

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The summer heat didn’t deter folks from getting into the holiday spirit early. The Market at St. Andrews held its “Christmas in July” event Saturday. Management for the St. Andrew’s Farmers Market recently approved of the idea. Locals enjoyed festive ribbons,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Nearly 400 people participate in local beach cleanup

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pineapple Willy’s in Panama City Beach holds a number of beach cleanups throughout the summer months. Cleanups are every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Proceeds from these cleanups benefit local charities. The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center was this week’s nonprofit....
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WVNews

On the Gulf of Mexico, look to Gulf Shores, Ala., over Destin, Fla.

- Destin offers gorgeous beaches and one of the state’s largest water parks. Emerald green waters, sugary white-sand beaches and warm, salty breezes draw sun-seeking travelers to Destin, Florida, on the Gulf Coast. The resort area offers plenty to do: sand-castle-building classes, party boats, dolphin cruises and Big Kahuna’s, a massive water park that has slides, a lazy river, a wave pool and even a miniature golf course with several tumbling waterfalls.
DESTIN, FL
mypanhandle.com

Summerfest 2022 in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Live music fans are in for a treat this weekend, as Summerfest showcases all types of bands, from rock and hip-hop to punk and metal. 27 acts from all over the U.S., including several local bands, are playing on two stages Saturday, July 30th at Mosey’s on Grace Avenue.
PANAMA CITY, FL
meetingstoday.com

Visit Panama City Beach Taps Steve Bailey as VP of Sales

Visit Panama City Beach has selected Steve Bailey as its new vice president of sales. Bailey, a native of Panama City, joins the company having previously worked as director of sales and operations for a local hospitality group for over 20 years. “I am honored to join the incredible team...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Three vessels collide off Apalachicola coast

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (The Apalachicola Times) — One man was injured, and a fishing vessel sank, in an early morning collision between three vessels off the coast of Apalachicola. According to a report from Coast Guard Sector Mobile, the office received a report of three vessels colliding at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday.  One of the boats, […]
APALACHICOLA, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy