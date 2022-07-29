ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

How to watch Auburn basketball in Israel: Schedule, TV times on SEC Network

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGNB5_0gxMNLvS00

AUBURN — A trio of games in Israel next week will reveal the first glimpses of Auburn basketball's new-look roster.

Bruce Pearl replaced Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler with Yohan Traore and Johni Broome in the frontcourt this offseason. The backcourt remains largely in tact, with a couple of additions to mix up rotations. The Tigers, defending a regular-season SEC title, will get a higher level of competition than college teams usually see on international trips. One of the opponents is the Israel senior national team.

The format will also be different. Auburn will play with a 24-second shot clock used in the pros, rather than a 30-second NCAA clock. Games will be divided into quarters instead of halves. And strategically, Pearl expects to experiment with as many lineup variations as possible, plus increased zone defense and three-quarters court press.

In other words: This won't be the Auburn you see on TV in November.

But you will be able to see this version of the Tigers on TV. ESPN's Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein are traveling with the team to broadcast the games on SEC Network.

“Some of (Auburn's) names will be the same, but it won’t necessarily be the same players. They may have different roles. They have another year of maturity," Bilas said. "It’s going to be an extraordinary opportunity to watch a team grow from the seed level to as high as I know it’ll be by April.”

Here's the full schedule and how to watch.

KEY RETURNERS:Chipped teeth and all, 'Jaylin Williams Day' in March Madness hinted at Auburn basketball's future

ROSTER BUILDING:How Bruce Pearl reset Auburn basketball's frontcourt with Johni Broome, Yohan Traore

POINT GUARD:Zep Jasper wouldn't be with Auburn basketball without his tutor. They'll reunite in NCAA Tournament

Auburn basketball schedule in Israel: Game times, TV

Game 1: Auburn vs. Israel U20 National Team, Aug. 2 (noon CT, SEC Network) at Malha Arena in Jerusalem.

Game 2: Auburn vs. Israel All-Star Select Team, Aug. 7 (noon CT, SEC Network) at Hader Yosef Gym in Tel Aviv.

Game 3: Auburn vs. Israel National Team, Aug. 8 (noon CT, SEC Network) at Sport Palace Tel Aviv Yafo in Tel Aviv.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Big-man transfer Johni Broome 'absolutely belongs' at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama — As was the case with K.D. Johnson at Georgia in 2021, Bruce Pearl was well acquainted with one of the transfer portal’s top players, thanks to Auburn’s matchup against him. Pearl called Morehead State transfer Johni Broome the top target on the Tigers’ board...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn football can be 'sleeper' team in 2022, analyst says

Preseason expectations for Auburn are low this year. The Tigers were predicted to finish last in the SEC West at media days, and the Vegas over-under win total has them barely getting to a bowl game. However, 247Sports’ Josh Pate says there is a way for Auburn to go above and beyond those expectations in 2022.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn freshman showing versatility for Pearl's basketball team

AUBURN, Alabama–One of three freshmen on the 2022-23 Auburn basketball roster, Chance Westry has shown his versatility in summer practices as the Tigers prepare for their three exhibition games in Israel. Coach Bruce Pearl notes that Westry is off to a solid start as a player who can handle multiple positions.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit

AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
Local
Alabama Basketball
247Sports

Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'

AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

What they're saying: College football experts weigh in on Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – While at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, we talked with the likes of Ryan McGee (ESPN), Andy Staples (The Athletic), Cole Cubelic (SEC Network) and Takeo Spikes (SEC Network) about the upcoming season, what makes Jordan-Hare Stadium the toughest place to play in the league and the growing buzz around Tank Bigsby.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Jay Bilas
Person
Bruce Pearl
saturdaydownsouth.com

I have doubts that Zach Calzada is up for the task at hand for Auburn, but I'm as intrigued as ever

Zach Calzada proving me (and others) wrong is the most entertaining outcome for Auburn’s 2022 season. I can admit that as someone who sold the little amount of stock I had in him early in the 2021 season at A&M. Seeing Calzada step in and be the steadying force Auburn has been lacking at quarterback for most of the post-Cam Newton era would be a fascinating revelation.
AUBURN, AL
FOX54 News

Former Auburn standout Sonny DiChiara joins Trash Pandas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Former Auburn baseball standout Sonny DiChiara will start his professional baseball career with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. DiChiara was the Angels’ fifth round selection in the 2022 MLB draft. The announcement came on DiChiara's 23rd birthday. He joined the Trash Pandas in Chattanooga and...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Carver Tigers: In the Trenches – Episode 1

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Carver Tigers were close to winning last season’s GHSA Class 4A Championship. Instead, it was Benedictine celebrating in the fog at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta back in December. As fate would have it, that game would be the end of an era at Carver High School. That game would […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Network#March Madness#Basketball In Israel#Tigers#Espn
AL.com

Alabama couple opens ‘pick your own’ flower farm

An east Alabama couple has opened their property as a flower-picking farm called Circles of Colors, which currently offers sunflowers, dahlias, zinnias and cosmos. “You come and pick whatever you want,” farm owner Arely Kloss told the Opelika-Auburn News. “That’s only my goal is to have something pretty, something different to do on weekends. I don’t think we have any pick-your-own flower farms around.”
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $559,069

Carefree Luxury and Leisure can be found here at Augusta in AU Club! A Twin Home Condominium built by Harris Doyle Homes Inc! Home includes 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and the features you have come to know in a Harris Doyle Home. Located in the prestigious Auburn University Club & only 3.1 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, you will be in the heart of it all. Whether you are looking for your forever home or a seasonal retreat, Augusta offers lawn and exterior building care, so you can relax & enjoy! Open concept, Gourmet Kitchen, Large Breakfast Bar Island, SS APP, Private Master Suite w/Walk-in Zero Entry Super Shower, Bedrooms 2 & 3 with J&J Bath, Solid Surface Countertops Hardwood Floors, Pella Windows, Tankless Hot Water, Multiple Sliding System for indoor outdoor living opening to spacious covered porch overlooking beautiful AUC Golf Course 6th Fairway! Visit Augusta website for add'l info! https://harrisdoyle.com/communities/auburn/augusta Monthly COA Fee $200. GOLF COURSE VIEW.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
thecutoffnews.com

Martha Stewart names Lake Martin among most beautiful lakes

Lake Martin is a popular tourism destination that brings enjoyment to all sorts of people, including celebrities. Martha Stewart’s online website, MarthaStewart.com, has ranked Lake Martin among the 15 Most Beautiful Lakes in the United States. Lake Martin stacked up against watery paradises across the country, including waterways such...
TRAVEL
opelikaobserver.com

Hope Remains In Downtown Opelika

OPELIKA — Opelika is mourning the loss of Maffia’s. One week ago, on July 21, Maffia’s burned to the ground in the middle of the night, leading to a total loss. In the week since, recovery has begun, even though it is a slow process. Opelika’s Mayor,...
OPELIKA, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy