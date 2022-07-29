ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah searches for new city attorney after Adam Westbrook leaves for job with CESA 6

By Duke Behnke, Appleton Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
Reader question: What happened to the Neenah city attorney? Is he no longer in that position?

Answer: Adam Westbrook resigned as Neenah city attorney effective July 5 and took a job as the executive director of human resources and legal affairs for Cooperative Educational Service Agency 6 in Oshkosh.

Westbrook told me he made the move from City Hall for "personal and professional growth and career development."

"I'm very thankful for my 4½ years there," he said.

When Westbrook tendered his resignation, he agreed to stay on as city attorney on a contractual basis through August to ensure statutory requirements were met and to assist with the transition to a new attorney. However, he abruptly ended that arrangement July 22.

On that day, according to records obtained by The Post-Crescent, he sent an email to Common Council members and department heads stating he wouldn't be continuing as planned.

"Recent events have made that no longer tenable," he wrote. "I want to thank most of you for making the last four and a half years both personally and professionally enriching for me."

Westbrook declined to elaborate or provide any specific reason for the sudden change.

"I am no longer affiliated with the city of Neenah at all, other than I'm still a resident there," he told me.

WATCHDOG Q&A: Duke Behnke answers your local government questions

Westbrook, 33, was appointed Neenah city attorney in January 2021. He had been with the city since 2018, first serving as assistant and deputy city attorney.

He successfully defended Neenah's right to construct a recreational trail on a picturesque strip of land between Lakeshore Avenue and Lake Winnebago in the face of legal challenges from a group of homeowners.

Earlier this month, before Westbrook's July 22 departure, Mayor Jane Lang recommended that Neenah begin the process to fill the position immediately, noting that the city attorney is one of 11 department heads for the city.

"Adam was a tremendous asset to the city in the time that he served, and he will be missed," Lang said in a memorandum to the Finance and Personnel Committee.

The Common Council last week authorized filling the position. It also has authorized hiring successors for Director of Human Resources & Safety Lindsay Kehl, who resigned in June to take a job in the private sector, and Finance Director Mike Easker, who will retire in October.

Post-Crescent reporter Duke Behnke answers your questions about local government. Send questions to dbehnke@gannett.com or call him at 920-993-7176.

