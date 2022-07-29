Harp Gallery announces move-in date for new location

FOX CROSSING – After nearly four decades of business, a longtime antique shop is moving across the Fox Cities.

Harp Gallery Antiques & Vintage Furniture, currently at 2495 Northern Rd. in Fox Crossing, will move Aug. 25 into a new building at 2101 Progress Way in Kaukauna, according to its Facebook page. The antique store offers historic furniture, art and other vintage items, which are made fit for modern homes through Harp Gallery’s expert restoration process.

Harp Gallery announced its plans to move earlier this year. The business has been in Fox Crossing since the late 1980s. It originally opened in downtown Appleton in 1985.

The Fox Crossing location, which is just east of Interstate 41 and visible from the Prospect Avenue exit, has been great for Harp Gallery from an exposure standpoint, owner Ken Melchert and marketing manager John Melchert told The Post-Crescent in February.

The gallery’s volume, however, has outgrown the constraints of the Fox Crossing location. The Kaukauna facility will allow for more space. Locally, Harp Gallery receives about three houses worth of new antiques each day, according to Ken.

“It has this showroom full of marble and exceptional stonework,” John Melchert said of the new location. “It’s going to be a beautiful showcase for our business.”

The Kaukauna location will also retain Harp Gallery’s visibility. The building, which previously housed Carved Stones Creations Inc., is along I-41, just north of the State 55 exit.

"(The new location is) in a community that’s sort of geared to small businesses and growing in Kaukauna, so we're happy to be moving," Ken Melchert said.

Harp Gallery Antiques & Vintage Furniture is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 920-733-7115 or visit harpgallery.com for more information. Follow Harp Gallery Antique Furniture on Facebook for updates on the move and grand opening of the Kaukauna location.

