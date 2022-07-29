ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Falls mayor honored for 'protecting and improving Ohio's water environment'

On July 26, the Ohio Water Environment Association (OWEA) presented Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters with its annual Public Service Award. The OWEA Public Service Award is presented to one elected public official in the state of Ohio who demonstrates a significant commitment to protecting and improving Ohio's water environment.

“Our beautiful Cuyahoga River truly is the focal point of Downtown Cuyahoga Falls, and I am grateful for the efforts of all who are involved in helping to maintain the safety and quality of our river,” stated Mayor Walters. “We have seen an incredible and welcome influx of recreational use by those who kayak, canoe, float, and fish, and that is due to the enhancements that have been made to our river.”

The state organization recognized Walters for his work in developing innovative environmental and recreational programs that benefit all who live in and visit Cuyahoga Falls. Specifically highlighted were the city’s efforts in the removal of two small dams on the Cuyahoga River and the support of the removal of the Gorge Dam, located in Summit Metro Parks Gorge Park. Additionally noted was Mayor Walters's commitment to encouraging recreational use of the river while promoting awareness of the environmental benefits of the river ecosystem.

For more information on Ohio Water Environment Association, please visit ohiowea.org

