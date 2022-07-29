Pride Alumni Marching Band getting ready for Preview of Bands Show

It’s time to dust off your old instruments, strengthen your chops, and get into shape. The Pride Alumni Marching Band will be participating in this year’s Preview of Bands Show on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m.

Due to stadium issues at Cuyahoga Falls High School and the number of large bands participating, the Preview of Bands Show will be held at Barberton High School's Rudy Sharky Stadium.

Registration will be Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 2 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School. Rehearsal will be from 2 to 5 p.m. followed by a social event for alumni and their families.

On Monday, Aug. 15, registration will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Rehearsal will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on the field, followed by a party; details will be announced at rehearsal.

Visit pridealumni.org to pre-register and get this year’s concert number, "Carry On My Wayward Son." Alumni planning to march are required to attend one rehearsal (preferably Sunday).