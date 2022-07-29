ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Pride Alumni Marching Band getting ready for Preview of Bands Show

By Courtesy of Pride Alumni Marching Band
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sX8vn_0gxMN9Pz00

It’s time to dust off your old instruments, strengthen your chops, and get into shape. The Pride Alumni Marching Band will be participating in this year’s Preview of Bands Show on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m.

Due to stadium issues at Cuyahoga Falls High School and the number of large bands participating, the Preview of Bands Show will be held at Barberton High School's Rudy Sharky Stadium.

Registration will be Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 2 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School. Rehearsal will be from 2 to 5 p.m. followed by a social event for alumni and their families.

On Monday, Aug. 15, registration will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Rehearsal will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on the field, followed by a party; details will be announced at rehearsal.

Visit pridealumni.org to pre-register and get this year’s concert number, "Carry On My Wayward Son." Alumni planning to march are required to attend one rehearsal (preferably Sunday).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Enshrinement Festival Airborne: Annual Balloon Classic

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a high-flying weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Balloon Classic. 50 balloons from as far away as Arizona are part of the activities at Stark State and Kent State Stark. Friday morning’s launch was scrubbed....
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Entertainment
City
Barberton, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra changes guest artist for weekend concert

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- Armenian violinist Sergey Khachatryan will no longer perform with the Cleveland Orchestra at its July 30 concert at Blossom Music Center. The orchestra blamed work visa delays. Alexi Kenney will step into the guest artist role, making his Cleveland Orchestra debut, according to a press release.
weeklyvillager.com

Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3

Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
RAVENNA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharky
scriptype.com

After multi-tasking at Hudson schools for 41 years, Schilling is retiring

Chuck Schilling probably is the only man in Hudson who can spot a defect in the high school HVAC system and correct the swing of a player on the high school baseball team. In a few weeks, he won’t have to do either. After 41 years of working for the Hudson City School District, Schilling is retiring at the end of July. Schilling is looking forward to retirement, but he doesn’t seem fatigued or burned out by his long years of service to the school community.
HUDSON, OH
scriptype.com

Board picks new fitness center for Revere athletes

After an examination of the outside strength and conditioning program for Revere athletes, Superintendent Michael Tefs recommended that the board of education end the district’s relationship with Sculpt Fitness in Bath and sign a one-year contract with ACTIV Physical Therapy in Richfield. The board ratified the recommendation 4-0 (Mike...
RICHFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Never play these numbers, statistician says

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A statistics expert weighs in on the lottery, chances of winning and his response to not playing. It’s what statisticians call expected value, which is if you look at the ratio of money paid into the lottery versus the amount that comes back out to the players, it’s not good.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marching Band#Barberton High School
scriptype.com

Lodge rentals increasing; smash and grab repeated

June 27 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. With pandemic restrictions on meeting places decreasing, rentals of the Lodge in the Richfield Heritage Preserve are increasing, according to Shari Green, event coordinator. She and Richfield Joint Recreation District Chairperson Anita Gantner met with the manager of Happy Days Lodge in...
RICHFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Open Source: Jake's Restaurant becomes "The Jake" habilitation services

ASHLAND — A reader recently saw cars parked at the former Jake's restaurant, and asked Ashland Source to find out what was happening there. So we did. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.
ASHLAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors

Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy