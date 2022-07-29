ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

Hudson Kiwanis supports Safe & Healthy Kids campaign event

By Courtesy of Hudson Kiwanis
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Members from Hudson Kiwanis participated, again, in the annual Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation golf outing at Raintree Golf and Event Center. This proceeds from this annual event help fund the foundations Safe & Healthy Kids campaign.

Unfortunately, COVID cut back the number of players that were able to participate.

Participating from Hudson were members Dave Hartman, Paul Mallott Dennis Wright and Frank Filipivtz. Over 100 members from every corner of the state participated.

Hudson Kiwanis was formed in 1951 and its mission has been to support the Hudson Schools and community. Since 2000 Hudson Kiwanis has contributed well over $1 million. Some of the visible things are: Safety Town, splash pad, tennis courts, high school hydroponic garden and much more. Multiple scholarships are given every year, in addition to other grants for school and community needs. For more information about Hudson Kiwanis, visit the web site: www.HudsonKiwanis.com.

