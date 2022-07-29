ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parks & Rec News: Maca pool's last day for season Aug. 14

By Courtesy of Tallmadge Rec Center
Music on the Circle – Diamond Project – The Tallmadge Parks and Recreation Department is hosting The Diamond Project on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6:30 pm at the park at Tallmadge Circle. Concerts are free to attend – just bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Parking is available at the West Avenue lot. This year’s concert series is sponsored by the Tallmadge Foundation.

TRC Closed for Cleaning – The Tallmadge Recreation Center will be closed Aug. 12-14 for annual cleaning and maintenance. It will reopen at 5 am on Monday, Aug. 15.

Maca Pool Last Day – Maca Pool will close for the season Sunday, Aug. 14, at 8 pm.

