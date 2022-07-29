ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pace, FL

Is flag football the next premier sport for high school girls? Pace is setting the bar.

By Lucas Semb, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
The Pace flag football team's 2021-22 season entailed lots of firsts: it was their first time sweeping area competition, their first time reaching the regional finals and their first time realizing they can compete against the best in the state.

Finishing 18-3, the Patriots' only losses came to teams from different counties, in areas where flag football has been much longer established. But as time goes on, Pace is starting to shrink the gap between themselves and those powerhouse teams in the all-girls sport.

In turn, they continue to pull away from local teams as the clear leader when it comes to the sport. But head coach Chris Raggard and his staff want to bring the rest of the Pensacola area along with them, working conjointly to continue enriching flag football's footprint in Northwest Florida.

Sports news:Jay, Milton, Central, Lighthouse make coaching hires, two local football teams give back

Softball commit:Jay infielder Caitlyn Gavin verbally commits to the University of South Alabama

This summer, the Patriots have pioneered offseason training that isn't too mainstream to this point. They want to make it a year-round sport like many of the others that are the focus in Florida, so that they can pave a path to flag football relevance locally and beyond.

"It's more laid back than a regular season practice would be because we aren't out here critiquing every little thing," Raggard said. "But we are noticing things to work on and also noticing noticing good things we can take and use to our advantage in the season."

By keeping it to a light two days a week, the team has seen good participation numbers while learning more about how they can keep surging ahead in the new season:

On the rest of Florida's tail

Florida's flag football history goes back two decades, beginning as a club sport in 1998. It wasn't long after that the FHSAA hopped on board, making it a sanctioned high school sport in 2003.

Teams all across the state began playing, especially in South Florida; however, the Pensacola-area didn't get started until the 2018-19 season. That sizable learning curve has set the local area back in terms of competing statewide, but Pace is catching up quickly.

Wins over Florida State University High School, Pompano Beach, Belleview, Niceville, Sandalwood and Chiles this past year alone proves they are making strides. Their furthering that reach through summer tournaments, where they play against teams from all across the state and even Georgia.

"Talent wise, we are getting those girls now to compete against those teams," Raggard said. "We play against them in the summer, during our AAU tournaments, so seeing them and knowing that our girls know that they can compete against the best in the state … that's a big key to our success moving forward."

They've never backed down from a challenge, pushing to land these types of teams on their schedule. That's why this weekend they'll be in Atlanta to participate in a preseason tournament.

Flag football in the state of Georgia is a fall sport, so they are currently prepping for live action. This means practice reps for Pace, who will play Alpharetta, South Forsyth, Georgia Travel and West Forsyth this weekend.

Using the pedestal to mentor

With great power comes great responsibility, and the Patriots have not shied away from that. During the spring season, Raggard said his staff was working with other area teams to make sure they are all on the same page.

Those lessons ranged from the simplicities of recording stats to the intricacies of different schemes. The thought process is that the more success there is in the Pensacola area, the bigger the spotlight will be for all the athletes.

Now this summer, Raggard says everyone is progressing steadily.

"They are doing a great job … we've got some really good contacts with all the coaches in the area," Raggard said. "We've been able to help them with whatever they need, whether it's describing what a sack is, it's not necessarily a flag pull on the quarterback all the time. What constitutes a sack? What constitutes a flag pull for a loss? Those kinds of things."

That camaraderie in the flag football coaching world is necessary for a growing sport, as helping one another can fast track it to becoming more balanced competitively. In traditional sports that have been around for ages, you see the typical rivalries and moments of coaching headbutts, but flag has a unique community.

Before there can be rivalry, there needs to be a sense of equality, and all the local coaches are working together for that one common goal.

"We are all collectively working together to advance this sport upward," Raggard said. "All the coaches, no matter what school we're at or what level we're at … we're all working together for the advancement of the sport."

Calling all fans

Aside from what the teams can do, the fans can play equally as much a role in the growth of the game. Every high school athlete wants to be under the bright lights, playing for a school and city that cares.

At high school football games, you'll find thousands of fans packing the stadium while in flag, you might find just hundreds.

Yes, the game of tackle provides bone-crunching hits that add to its entertainment value, but flag players work just as hard in their respective sport, practicing the same kind of action that makes the game of football so enjoyable.

"We have a lot more people in the community that know this is a thing, we have a lot more girls out here that have families that they are going to draw to the game," Raggard said. "People driving by and seeing the lights on and thinking, 'What's going on in the spring at the stadium,' and then coming up and seeing there's a flag football game going on."

Lucas Semb can be reached at Lsemb@pensacol.gannett.com or 850-281-7414. Follow him on Twitter at @Lucas_Semb for stories and various Pensacola area score updates.

