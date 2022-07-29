ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Rudman: Candidate, Florida House of Representatives, District 3

By Dr. Joel Rudman
 3 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is an interview conducted via questionnaire by the Pensacola News Journal with Florida election candidates for their respective races. All of the answers were submitted to the Pensacola News Journal by the candidate and are available to our readers to show the candidates' position and priorities on the issues. Candidates were limited to 900 words. Candidates who did not complete their Q&A by deadline did not have one published.

Candidate : Joel Rudman

Office you're seeking : House Representative, District 3

Occupation : Physician

Education : MD, University of Mississippi

BA, Univ. of Southern Mississippi

More about the race: Infrastructure, Navarre incorporation: Calkins and Rudman face off in House District 3 race

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpiGv_0gxMN37d00

What are your three most important priorities if you are elected or re-elected?

  1. Protect our liberties and freedoms from government overreach
  2. Acquire funding for our infrastructure needs in Santa Rosa and Okaloosa Counties
  3. Provide relief and solutions for the taxpayers suffering the double whammy of FPL rate increases and rising costs of homeowners insurance

ABORTION

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill this year banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Do you support or oppose a complete ban on all abortions, with no exceptions?

I support any legislation that outlaws abortion.

Do you support or oppose a ban on all abortions, with exceptions in cases of rape or incest or if the mother’s health is at stake?

I support any legislation that outlaws abortion.

Would you support legislation to ban abortion once a heartbeat is detected?

I am a pro-life Catholic, and this is a deeply held belief not up for debate. I do not support the taking of an innocent life. I would support any legislation that protects the unborn.

PARENTAL RIGHTS IN EDUCATION/DON’T SAY GAY BILL

Gov. Ron DeSantis this year signed a bill into law that prohibits school districts from encouraging discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-3, or in a way that is age or developmentally inappropriate. Proponents say the law promotes parental rights and transparency. Critics say the law discriminates against LGBTQ+ students.

Do you oppose or support repealing the law?

I 100% support the governor’s effort to remove inappropriate sexual discussions from the classroom and entrust that teaching to the parents.

DISNEY

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill this year to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to effectively self-govern its properties in Florida through the Reedy Creek Improvement District. It goes into effect next June.

Do you oppose or support repealing the law? I support Governor DeSantis’ decision to treat corporations like Disney the exact same way the state of Florida treats every other citizen or business.

ELECTIONS

Former President Donald Trump has contested the results of the 2020 election through legal challenges in various states and the Supreme Court.

Do you believe the 2020 election that resulted in Joe Biden winning the presidency was accurate or inaccurate? Should it be decertified?

I believe our election integrity was compromised and the announced results were not indicative of the actual American voter’s wishes. You will never convince me that a man who ran for president twice before and failed both times somehow miraculously received more votes than any other person in U.S. history. I consider that result a cautionary tale that we need to go back to in-person, same day voting with ID checks to ensure the validity and integrity of our sacred process.

GUN RIGHTS

Gov. Ron DeSantis has pledged to sign what supporters call a "constitutional carry" bill that would allow residents to carry concealed guns without needing licenses.

Do you support or oppose the passage of this bill into law?

I absolutely support this effort to follow the Second Amendment as written. Constitutional carry should be allowed.

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA

Do you support or oppose any legislation that would legalize small amounts of marijuana for recreational use?

As a physician, I am 100% against the recreational use of mind-altering substances like marijuana.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Joel Rudman: Candidate, Florida House of Representatives, District 3

