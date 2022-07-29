ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

This back-to-school season, volunteers are giving back to Dixon School of Arts

By Kamal Morgan, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

*Editor's note: This story has been updated to correctly identify the founders of the Dixon School.

The hallways of Dixon School of Arts & Sciences were filled with classroom accessories and stacks of desks and chairs.

There were boxes filled with permanent markers, puzzle pieces, manila folders and worksheets, all ready for the start of a new school year.

And, for two days this week, the school's halls and classrooms were also filled with volunteer workers who were cleaning up, reorganizing and putting everything in place for the fresh faces arriving in August.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Innisfree Hotels hosted a company-wide cleanup day at Dixon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxvKM_0gxMN1MB00

Changes ahead for Dixon: New principal, new programs and new partners bring new opportunities for Dixon students

More good community work: These community leaders help those with disabilities live with opportunity and dignity

SEARCH and you will find: Project SEARCH Pensacola helps youth with disabilities land jobs

Natalie Kozminsky, a math and technology specialist, was an employee of Innisfree Hotels until she came to Dixon to teach. Seeing her old colleagues putting in hours of effort to help prepare for the new school year was not only much appreciated, but much needed, she said.

"I think the fact that Innisfree sees such an importance in this — to take time out of their work schedule to donate hours, to help us prepare for the school year, and giving us that extra manpower to help us be prepared for the school year — makes a big difference," Kozminsky said to the News Journal. "Because without this help, it would be pushing it to try to be ready. So, I know Dixon appreciates this unified effort so much."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMN3h_0gxMN1MB00

In 2012, Rev. LuTimothy May brought together a group of people — Wendy Bennett, Modeste McCovey, Linda Scott, Stephanie Stephens-Beach and Julian and Kim MacQueen — to discuss opening a private school to meet the needs of underserved children in the Pensacola community. Julian MacQueen is the chairman and founder of Innisfree Hotels, and the MacQueens helped fund the launch of Dixon and have been major benefactors ever since.

Innisfree Hotels allots its approximately 1,700 employees 24 volunteer hours every year. They are encouraged to volunteer during work hours, and for many workers the most difficult part of volunteerism is finding places they can help.

Innisfree's alliance with Dixon creates opportunities for employees to come out and volunteer a few days before school starts.

You may like: Bail Project offers 'lifeline to get out of this system.' How the Escambia program works.

Vice President of Operations for Innisfree Hotels Jason Nicholson woke up at 4 a.m. Thursday pumped with energy to help kick off the volunteering. He was ready to power-wash sidewalks and clean the exterior of the building to make it look spiffy for the kids when they arrive.

"We operate a hospitality company, and we like to live up to the true sense of hospitality," Nicholson said. "These are our neighbors and I believe that helping one's neighbor is the highest calling of humanity. My neighbor's success is my success. If we can use our hospitality organization to influence the tourism economy, in a tourism fueled city, then we're doing good things."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AF885_0gxMN1MB00

This mentality has translated to Innisfree employees working on not only the Dixon School, but other community projects like the Bail Project , which helps people bond out of jail so they can support themselves and their families, and the Ground Up community garden.

Kevin Kovacs, the new principal at Dixon, and said he appreciates the unique support Innisfree has given, both to the school and the wider community.

"That's really neat for me as a new principal ... to really see the level to which Innisfree employees are at the grassroots," Kovacs said. "There's no school, there's no Dixon without Innisfree and that's not just because of the money, it's because of the people power, the service, and that's a heart that really is different. Money is amazing, never say no, but when you get this type of commitment that really is from people's hearts, that's really special."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: This back-to-school season, volunteers are giving back to Dixon School of Arts

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Society
Pensacola, FL
Education
Local
Florida Society
WEAR

Grand opening held for Escambia County homeless shelter

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Tackling the crisis of homelessness in Escambia County is the goal of a new facility created by Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola. Wednesday, they held a grand opening for the new Max-Well Respite Center. It's a shelter designed to house up to 120 people. Organizers say move-ins will...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Community group sends thousands of complaints to IRS, Alabama AG about Lake Forest HOA

LAKE FOREST, Ala. (WPMI) — You may remember a few months back, NBC 15 reported live from a community gathering in the Lake Forest subdivision in Baldwin County. the largest subdivision in the state of Alabama. A group of residents called "Lake Forest Strong" brought forth their complaints about the property owners association board of directors, and what the group claims are unscrupulous dealings.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Bar-B-Q hot news in Baldwin County

Out-of-state investors paid $1.8 million for 198 acres in Sandy Creek Farms at 23720 U.S. 98 in Elberta, according to Realtors. David and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Company Realtors represented the sellers and Tammy Johnson of eXp Realty southern branch worked for the buyers. The acreage included two parcels, one 78-acre site with road frontage on Highway 98, and another 120 acres with a pond. The property also includes three lakes and both parcels can be accessed from Keichler Road.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Scott
WEAR

Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

3 Mobile council members offer alternate redistricting proposal

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With a deadline looming to adjust the City Council’s district boundaries, three councilmen have offered an alternative proposal. The plan, sponsored by District 2 Councilman William Carroll, District 1 Councilman Cory Penn and District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, is close to a map proposed by a community coalition that opposes the proposal made by Mayor Sandy Stimpson.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Art#Economy#Charity#The Dixon School#Innisfree Hotels
WALA-TV FOX10

The Haunted Book Shop moving to new digs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s funkiest bookstore, The Haunted Book Shop, is on the move. The owners told FOX10 News the store needs a more accessible location, so it’s moving from Dauphin Street to the corner of Joachim and Conti streets across from the Saenger Theatre in downtown Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Popular Saraland restaurant to close in September

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular seafood restaurant in Saraland will be closing its doors in September 2022, according to a Facebook post. The Grand Junction, formerly known as Catfish Junction, will be closing after over 30 years of business. Management with The Grand Junction said they are planning to sell the business after an […]
SARALAND, AL
niceville.com

Santa Rosa and Escambia traffic advisory for July 31–August 6

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Santa Rosa County:. — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
niceville.com

Two arrested following search of home in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
NICEVILLE, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy