This back-to-school season, volunteers are giving back to Dixon School of Arts

*Editor's note: This story has been updated to correctly identify the founders of the Dixon School.

The hallways of Dixon School of Arts & Sciences were filled with classroom accessories and stacks of desks and chairs.

There were boxes filled with permanent markers, puzzle pieces, manila folders and worksheets, all ready for the start of a new school year.

And, for two days this week, the school's halls and classrooms were also filled with volunteer workers who were cleaning up, reorganizing and putting everything in place for the fresh faces arriving in August.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Innisfree Hotels hosted a company-wide cleanup day at Dixon.

Changes ahead for Dixon: New principal, new programs and new partners bring new opportunities for Dixon students

More good community work: These community leaders help those with disabilities live with opportunity and dignity

SEARCH and you will find: Project SEARCH Pensacola helps youth with disabilities land jobs

Natalie Kozminsky, a math and technology specialist, was an employee of Innisfree Hotels until she came to Dixon to teach. Seeing her old colleagues putting in hours of effort to help prepare for the new school year was not only much appreciated, but much needed, she said.

"I think the fact that Innisfree sees such an importance in this — to take time out of their work schedule to donate hours, to help us prepare for the school year, and giving us that extra manpower to help us be prepared for the school year — makes a big difference," Kozminsky said to the News Journal. "Because without this help, it would be pushing it to try to be ready. So, I know Dixon appreciates this unified effort so much."

In 2012, Rev. LuTimothy May brought together a group of people — Wendy Bennett, Modeste McCovey, Linda Scott, Stephanie Stephens-Beach and Julian and Kim MacQueen — to discuss opening a private school to meet the needs of underserved children in the Pensacola community. Julian MacQueen is the chairman and founder of Innisfree Hotels, and the MacQueens helped fund the launch of Dixon and have been major benefactors ever since.

Innisfree Hotels allots its approximately 1,700 employees 24 volunteer hours every year. They are encouraged to volunteer during work hours, and for many workers the most difficult part of volunteerism is finding places they can help.

Innisfree's alliance with Dixon creates opportunities for employees to come out and volunteer a few days before school starts.

You may like: Bail Project offers 'lifeline to get out of this system.' How the Escambia program works.

Vice President of Operations for Innisfree Hotels Jason Nicholson woke up at 4 a.m. Thursday pumped with energy to help kick off the volunteering. He was ready to power-wash sidewalks and clean the exterior of the building to make it look spiffy for the kids when they arrive.

"We operate a hospitality company, and we like to live up to the true sense of hospitality," Nicholson said. "These are our neighbors and I believe that helping one's neighbor is the highest calling of humanity. My neighbor's success is my success. If we can use our hospitality organization to influence the tourism economy, in a tourism fueled city, then we're doing good things."

This mentality has translated to Innisfree employees working on not only the Dixon School, but other community projects like the Bail Project , which helps people bond out of jail so they can support themselves and their families, and the Ground Up community garden.

Kevin Kovacs, the new principal at Dixon, and said he appreciates the unique support Innisfree has given, both to the school and the wider community.

"That's really neat for me as a new principal ... to really see the level to which Innisfree employees are at the grassroots," Kovacs said. "There's no school, there's no Dixon without Innisfree and that's not just because of the money, it's because of the people power, the service, and that's a heart that really is different. Money is amazing, never say no, but when you get this type of commitment that really is from people's hearts, that's really special."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: This back-to-school season, volunteers are giving back to Dixon School of Arts