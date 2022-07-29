ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Commercial real estate deals from around Oklahoma City

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Price Edwards & Co. reports these commercial real estate transactions:

∙ Central Oklahoma Indian Health Council Inc. paid $3.35 million to Southwest Tower Associates LLC for a six-story, 64,658-square-foot hospital at 1044 SW 44, and paid $700,000 to 44th Street Premium Real Estate LLC for a parking lot and seven vacant lots west of the hospital at 1100-1110 SW 44 and 1101-1117 SW 45. Derek James, Tre Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.

∙ Museum Parking LLC paid Provencia Investments LLC $1,600,000 for a mixed-use property at 425 Robert S Kerr Ave. Phillip Mazaheri handled the transaction.

∙ West68 LLC paid North Western Associates LLC $885,000 for a 4,500-square-foot office building at 1010 NW 68. Paul Ravencraft and Ev Ernst and George Williams handled the transaction.

∙ Green Oaks Partners LLC paid Steppewise LLC $575,000 for 0.64 acre at 1001 and 1007 NW 23 St. and 1000 and 1004 NW 24. Cordell Brown handled the transaction.

∙ Citadel Casing Solutions LLC leased 101,500 square feet of industrial space in Rockwell Industrial Park at 120 N Rockwell Ave. Andrew Holder, Danny Rivera and Derek James handled the transaction.

∙ Therapitas leased 14,625 square feet of retail space in Walnut Square at 2219 W Interstate 240 Service Road. Ev Ernst handled the transaction.

∙ Raymond James & Associates Inc. leased 7,676 square feet of office space at 3121 Quail Springs Parkway. Tre Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.

∙ Praesidian Capital leased 7,020 square feet of office space in the Boulevard at 525 NW 11. Allison Barta Bailey and Derek James handled the transaction.

∙ JB Siding Plus LLC leased 6,053 square feet of industrial space at 420 Glade Drive. Andrew Holder and Danny Rivera handled the transaction.

∙ EPiK Energy & Renewables LLC subleased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 2820 Global Parkway in Midwest City. Chris Roberts and Cody Beat handled the transaction.

∙ Southeast Tower Corp. LLC leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 412 Glade Drive. Andrew Holder and Danny Rivera handled the transaction.

∙ Nexus Solutions For Autism of Oklahoma LLC leased 4,150 square feet of office space in McCaslands Memorial Office Park at 510 E Memorial Road. Tom Fields handled the transaction.

