Many questions about Fort Collins' historic reviews and their impacts are still unanswered

By Rebecca Powell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 3 days ago

After the Fort Collins Historic Preservation Commission unanimously voted to uphold that the building that formerly housed Pobre Panchos restaurant is eligible to apply for landmark status , Coloradoan commenters had concerns and a few ideas about how the commission ought to go about setting historic designations.

Expressing a desire for honoring history and community character, Judith B. said: "I am in favor preserving the Pobre Pancho's building as a historic landmark, which will preserve its legacy, the small-town ambiance of that corner, and keep open the possibility of it returning to being 'the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Collins.' That corner has been ravaged enough; we need something organic and lovely there, not a high-fat, high-carbohydrate glitzy drive-through that will increase the traffic congestion beyond bearability."

But on the other hand, will preserving the building instead make those goals harder to attain? Mariann H. thought of the prospect of a historic designation as a barrier to improvement, not a help to it: "So better a defunct, empty building than a thriving business for the North College area. Makes no sense."

Clearly, questions about why 50 years is the benchmark age for historic review still need to be answered. In 2022, a building constructed in 1972 meets that benchmark. Understanding the reasons that went into setting that particular mark might help the community better understand the goals of the city intent for the Historic Preservation Commission.

Otherwise, it simply appears that the policy is "a very good way to prohibit density and growth in the city when everything is eligible," Aurora H. said.

There were suggestions from commenters that a property's owners be the only parties eligible to request historic review or landmark designation.

Sheila D. had an interesting suggestion: "It would make more sense for the historic review board to take a year or two and identify any Fort Collins buildings that are truly historic. Then the current owners can apply for the historic designation if they want. Future buyers would know in advance if a building had been deemed historic and there would not be this constant reevaluation every time an old building is being changed. It would reduce the need for the committee, as all that would be reviewed is historic accuracy of changes on already identified buildings."

But Wm. R inspired imagination when he wondered whether it could lead to another unique look for a Fort Collins fast-food restaurant, a la our unusual Taco Bell: "If it achieves landmark status, does that mean it can be used for anything as long as the building is there, or does it have to be a restaurant? Cane's may have to do what Taco Bell did at their Prospect/College store (where) they converted a house into a business."

Should city employees be required to live in the city?

We asked in last week's Coloradoan Conversations whether the city of Fort Collins should have any rules requiring its employees to live in city limits . The city currently has this requirement for its top jobs, but Fort Collins City Council said it will continue discussion about the requirement's impacts on employee recruitment and retention .

Our question asked: Which city employees, if any, should be required to live in the city they serve? It's evident by police, fire or other fleet vehicles parked on neighboring towns' residential streets that numerous city workers aren't choosing the Choice City as their place to live.

Live and let live was one way many commenters thought of it.

Even though there is a tradition of employers requiring their workers to live close enough to their workplace to be able to more quickly respond when needed, Andy O. said, "I can’t think of a good reason for most city employees to live within the city limits. I also don’t think we should artificially offset wages (compared to the same position in other municipalities) to make up the cost difference, as that would only heat up competition for housing and make the city less affordable to everyone else. ... Let people live where they want and wherever is best for them."

Harry S. said: "As long as they do a good job, let them live where they want to."

But John R. agreed with the reasoning behind the requirement: "Decision makers should be required to live here."

"If people are elected to serve the city of Fort Collins, shouldn't they live in the city?" Raygina K. said. "Why should they get to make decisions for areas they don't see, shop in, or drive through?" (While the people in the city's highest-ranking staff roles aren't elected, the city manager is chosen by those elected leaders, and that person is making decisions that affect residents' lives.)

Gina B. felt that first responders specifically should live right in the center of it all so they can respond quickly when needed. "I think all fire, medical and police employees of (Fort Collins) should be required to live in their own neighborhoods. This way we can make sure they do their job and get to it in a timely manner."

"Why is it wrong to think if you are paid by taxes, you should live where those taxes are paid?" Susan W. echoed.

But Beverly & Randy R. asked the big question: "Is Fort Collins a world class city if its employees cannot afford to live in the city?" which references one of the city's declared endeavors: striving to be a "world class" city. "Perhaps city policies should do a better job of creating affordable housing," they said, allowing exceptions for employees whose spouses work in other cities.

You can still visit these conversations at Coloradoan.com and share your own opinions.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Many questions about Fort Collins' historic reviews and their impacts are still unanswered

The Coloradoan

