U.S. Geological Survey says Nuckolls County earthquakes are normal

York News-Times
Commissioners adjust valuations for people who lost property due to tornadoes, hail
YORK – The York County Commissioners, convened as the board of equalization, sat down with Assessor Ann Charlton this week to do something they’ve never done before – adjust 2022 valuations for certain properties that were heavily damaged and destroyed by the June tornado/hail situation. Property owners...
Construction workers fight summer heat, local contractor shares how they keep workers safe
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With the high temperatures, construction workers fight the summer heat on a daily basis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), construction workers exposure to hot environments or extreme heat can create injuries and even heat-related illnesses (HRIs). The CDC said heat...
Ground quakes again in southern Nebraska
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The ground could be felt shaking again along the Nebraska-Kansas border as a second earthquake within a week’s time occurred Tuesday morning. The 3.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7:04 a.m. and was located approximately six miles WSW of Superior in north central Jewell County, Kansas. This is similar to the quake that was felt a little over a week ago as far as north as York, Nebraska.
Fridays at the Fair: Kearney County
MINDEN, Neb. — The Kearney County Fair is in full swing, with events happening all through the weekend. NTV's Taylor Leverett is in Minden speaking with the President of Kearney County Ag Society Alan Kahle as well as Marah Dormhoff, a 4-H member and livestock exhibitor.
Emergency responders receive helping hand
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The first responders at Grand Island Rural Fire Department received help in the form of canned water from Eagle Distribution and Anheuser-Busch. The location was one of nine other stations in Central Nebraska chosen to receive aid in order to help them in times of need.
Grand Island giveaway provides school supplies for 100 children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In Grand Island there was a book bag and school supply giveaway at Capital Mobile Homes thanks to a woman named Lindsey Marshall. Lindsey is the new Grand Island Property Manager at Impact Community Homes and she came up with the program for the youth in the community she now serves.
Grand Island man works to renovate 120-year-old building
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In 1902, Harmony Hall opened its doors, 120 years later a Grand Island man is working to restore it to its former glory. Jose Ramirez first saw harmony hall when he was driving by it, that’s when he contacted the owner and made an offer to buy the hall and renovate it.
Nebraska Cancer Specialists opening another location in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Cancer Specialists (NCS) will be opening a new clinic on the second floor of the Grand Island Medical Center on August 1st. This will be the second NCS location in Grand Island, with the other currently at CHI Health St. Francis. “We decided to...
Traffic stopped on I-80 after accident east of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Part of Interstate 80 is closed near Grand Island after an accident near the Alda exit. The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. Thursday. The Department of Transportation said the interstate is shut down for a seven-mile stretch between exits 305 and 312. No details on the...
Meth uncovered during Hastings traffic stop
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Hastings residents are behind bars after a traffic stop Saturday evening. Hastings Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 red Ford Focus in the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue at 8:59 p.m. Saturday. HPD Cpl. Nathan Hanson told Local4 News, Brendan Denman, 28,...
Grand Islands secret spot to find Amethyst
Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) Where do you find Amethyst in Grand Island Nebraska?. The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Heartland Antique Mall.
Grand Island's Back-to-School Bash set to help families in need
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — As students prepare to head back to school, parents are bracing for price changes in some back-to-school items. This afternoon, Grand Island Public School Families in Transition Program is hosting a Back-To-School Bash giving away 1,000 backpacks to families in need. The event is focused...
Vehicle thefts continue to happen in central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Vehicle thefts continue to be a problem in Grand Island and now making its way further east. Grand Island Police said as of Thursday morning, there were five vehicles reported stolen overnight. The thefts were consistent with previous thefts in the city as all the vehicles were unlocked with keys left inside.
The New Sleep Gallery at Ken's Will have You Sleeping Soundly
Ken’s has served the Grand Island area since 1962. In the nearly 60 years we’ve been in the community, we’ve grown into more than just an appliance store. We are your total home solution!. Ken's. Appliances * Service * Furniture * Mattresses*. 2208 N. Webb Road. Grand...
More than 350 scouts from across the Midwest gathered in GI to learn from industry experts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More than 350 scouts from across the Midwest gathered in Grand Island to learn from industry experts. Boy Scouts isn’t just for boys these days. Three years ago Boy Scouts of America began allowing girls to join. For Stephanie Harvell, she first experienced Boy...
'Cash & Cline' to perform at Minden Opera House
MINDEN — Bill Forness understands the desire to get out and listen to live music and celebrate life. “We’re trying to spend more time with family and loved ones,” the singer said. “This doesn’t have anything to do with the show, but it has everything to do with life in general. Every show I do is a blessing. I’m trying not to take any of it for granted at this point.”
Sodbusters drop series opener against the Moo
HASTINGS, Neb. — In their final series opener of the season, the Moo got the best of the Sodbusters, 5-2, on Friday night at Duncan Field. After falling behind 1-0, Grant Jones hit a two-run RBI single in the third inning to give Hastings a 2-1 advantage. Fremont then...
GIPD investigating more car thefts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police say they are continuing to see a rise in car thefts. In the last two days, Capt. Dean Elliott said officers have received five car theft reports. They also received a report of an attempted car theft. The thefts that were reported...
Sodbusters come up short in season finale against the Moo
HASTINGS, Neb. — Despite putting up five runs in the 6th inning to take a late lead, the Hastings Sodbusters couldn't hold on for one last win in a 9-8 loss to the Fremont Moo on Saturday. The Moo started strong, tallying four runs in the second frame and...
Minden Post 94 makes first trip to state in 47 years
MINDEN, Neb. — For the first time in 47 years, the Post 94 Senior Legion team in Minden has qualified for the Class B State Tournament. "I'm just really proud of everybody coming together and actually getting it done," said Harsin. "Last year, I remember we were really close. We were one game away and now we actually punched through and made it to state."
