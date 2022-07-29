ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services Celebrates 32nd Anniversary of ADA with Ribbon Cutting for Upgraded Accessible Playground

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Porter County Fair sells $102,000 hog to support local family

The 4-H youth program has always been a family affair, and the people of Porter County, Indiana, stepped up this week to support a beloved, local family in need. A buyer’s group purchased a hog at the 4-H Celebration Sale for a whopping $340 per pound — which amounted to $102,000 for the 300-pound gilt.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Joliet, IL
Plainfield Fire Protection District Puts New Tower Ladder into Service

The Plainfield Fire Protection District has announced the arrival of a new ladder truck. The 2022 Pierce Tower Ladder was put into service on Friday, July 29th at Fire Station 1. This tower ladder has a 100ft main aerial ladder and 188ft of ground ladders. It also carries 500 gallons of water and has a 2,000 gallon per minute pump. In addition to the ladders the truck also carry tools for firefighting and various types of rescues for example vehicle extrication tools. The tower ladder will also be advanced life support equipped with emergency medical supplies for treating patients.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Des Plaines council to decide on controversial high-rise development; residents concerned

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a sight repeated all along Metra's rail lines.Residential and retail buildings, some several stories high, popping up around the train stations in the surrounding suburbs. A new development in that vein is up for a vote next week in Des Plaines and the city thinks it's a smart move. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke to neighbors who say it is -- just not in the spot it is slated to be built.The surest sign of a well loved neighborhood is the longevity of those who call it home."Twenty-one years.""My wife and I have lived in Des Plaines since...
DES PLAINES, IL
Village of Coal City Makes Changes To Chicken Ordinance

The Coal City Village Board this week made changes to their chicken ordinance. Village Administrator Matt Fritz explains some of the changes. He said the maximum number of chickens allowed per household is five. The ordinance was also approved by the Planning and Zoning Board.
COAL CITY, IL
Nearly 20,000 Cook County residents holding revoked FOID cards — enough to populate a medium-sized suburb

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Nearly 20,000 Cook County residents are walking around with revoked firearm owner’s identification cards, with illegal guns presumably in their homes. Cook County sheriff’s police told Illinois legislators Thursday that "manpower" issues are the main reason why the revoked cards are still in the hands of potentially dangerous people.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Herb Brooks
Gary mayor says guaranteed income program has been a success

GARY, Ind. - The first Midwest city to launch a guaranteed income program says one year in, and it is paying off. One-hundred-and-twenty-five Gary families received $500 a month. On Thursday, the mayor of Gary told FOX 32 Chicago that before the program, only 24 percent of its participants were...
GARY, IN
#Disability#County Executive#Ada#Ucp Cds#American
Chicago company 'Shameless Pets' recycles unwanted human food into dog and cat treats

CHICAGO - Chicago company "Shameless Pets" is turning rejected human food into treats for cats and dogs. "Food waste is actually a really big problem in the food industry. About a third of the food that is produced is wasted. One of the greatest things we can do is prevent further food waste to prevent further climate change concerns," co-founder Alex Waite said.
CHICAGO, IL
Autism
Calumet City mayor looks to transform former Sears at River Oaks Mall into indoor water park

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) – Plans are in the works to turn a struggling mall into a crown jewel of the community.An ambitious suburban mayor wants to build a massive water park on the former site of a Sears store, and the city council in Calumet City approved funding for the plan Thursday night.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, wooden boards mark the spot where Sears closed its location at the River Oaks Center mall nine years ago.Now, the mayor of Calumet City wants to replace the wood with water -- a whole lot of it. River Oaks Roaring Rivers...
CALUMET CITY, IL
96-Year-Old Mom-and-Pop Ice Cream Shop Now Franchising

The Original Rainbow Cone a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced a new franchise partner program. The uniquely designed program, created with third-generation Rainbow Cone Owner Lynn Sapp, and the Buonavolanto Family, will expand the Rainbow Cone family and its celebrated history, flavors and values to new communities throughout the Midwest, Southeast and South/Southwest.
CHICAGO, IL
Annex Courthouse to be Moved to Will County Courthouse

The Chief Judge of Will County has announced that starting on August 29th, Judges and Courtrooms from the Civil Division located in the Will County Court Annex (formerly known as the Emco Building), will be relocated to the main Courthouse located at 100 W. Jefferson Street. “With the exception of...
WILL COUNTY, IL

