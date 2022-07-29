United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services Celebrates 32nd Anniversary of ADA with Ribbon Cutting for Upgraded Accessible Playground

www.wjol.com
Owner of bakery claims discrimination after village orders cancelation of events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — The owner of a suburban bakery said village officials are discriminating against her business. Saturday, Corinna Sac, owner of Uprising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, posted a video on Facebook and said the business received a letter from the village and ordered it to stop hosting […]
agdaily.com
Porter County Fair sells $102,000 hog to support local family
The 4-H youth program has always been a family affair, and the people of Porter County, Indiana, stepped up this week to support a beloved, local family in need. A buyer’s group purchased a hog at the 4-H Celebration Sale for a whopping $340 per pound — which amounted to $102,000 for the 300-pound gilt.
nypressnews.com
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In Poverty
Chicagoans who face poverty can handpick an entire home's worth of furnishings for free. Sitting on a couch or eating at a table in your home might seem regular, but for many people living in extreme financial hardships, it's a luxury.
wjol.com
Plainfield Fire Protection District Puts New Tower Ladder into Service
The Plainfield Fire Protection District has announced the arrival of a new ladder truck. The 2022 Pierce Tower Ladder was put into service on Friday, July 29th at Fire Station 1. This tower ladder has a 100ft main aerial ladder and 188ft of ground ladders. It also carries 500 gallons of water and has a 2,000 gallon per minute pump. In addition to the ladders the truck also carry tools for firefighting and various types of rescues for example vehicle extrication tools. The tower ladder will also be advanced life support equipped with emergency medical supplies for treating patients.
Des Plaines council to decide on controversial high-rise development; residents concerned
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a sight repeated all along Metra's rail lines.Residential and retail buildings, some several stories high, popping up around the train stations in the surrounding suburbs. A new development in that vein is up for a vote next week in Des Plaines and the city thinks it's a smart move. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke to neighbors who say it is -- just not in the spot it is slated to be built.The surest sign of a well loved neighborhood is the longevity of those who call it home."Twenty-one years.""My wife and I have lived in Des Plaines since...
wcsjnews.com
Village of Coal City Makes Changes To Chicken Ordinance
The Coal City Village Board this week made changes to their chicken ordinance. Village Administrator Matt Fritz explains some of the changes. He said the maximum number of chickens allowed per household is five. The ordinance was also approved by the Planning and Zoning Board.
fox32chicago.com
Nearly 20,000 Cook County residents holding revoked FOID cards — enough to populate a medium-sized suburb
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Nearly 20,000 Cook County residents are walking around with revoked firearm owner’s identification cards, with illegal guns presumably in their homes. Cook County sheriff’s police told Illinois legislators Thursday that "manpower" issues are the main reason why the revoked cards are still in the hands of potentially dangerous people.
Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns
In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.
fox32chicago.com
Gary mayor says guaranteed income program has been a success
GARY, Ind. - The first Midwest city to launch a guaranteed income program says one year in, and it is paying off. One-hundred-and-twenty-five Gary families received $500 a month. On Thursday, the mayor of Gary told FOX 32 Chicago that before the program, only 24 percent of its participants were...
Suburb won't do parade this Labor Day weekend
While the parade at this September’s Buffalo Grove Days festival has been canceled, village leaders have found other ways for the community to gather and celebrate the Labor Day weekend.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing resident Elizabeth Gerald to be presented Presidential LIfetime Achievement Award
LANSING, Ill. (July 29, 2022) – Lansing resident Elizabeth Gerald received word from The White House this past spring that she will be presented the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award on September 30, 2022, for her work as founder and CEO of the nonprofit Marcie Jonea Gerald (MJG) Movement. Named...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago company 'Shameless Pets' recycles unwanted human food into dog and cat treats
CHICAGO - Chicago company "Shameless Pets" is turning rejected human food into treats for cats and dogs. "Food waste is actually a really big problem in the food industry. About a third of the food that is produced is wasted. One of the greatest things we can do is prevent further food waste to prevent further climate change concerns," co-founder Alex Waite said.
fox32chicago.com
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
Church community devastated after Park Ridge mother struck, killed
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A community is grieving the loss of a Park Ridge woman described as a “legend” in her church community and beyond. Nataliya Kasiyan, 42, was struck and killed in an accident Wednesday in Baraboo, Wisconsin. A 30-year-old driver struck her and stayed at the scene, police said. Back at home, Kasiyan […]
Teen's arrest in Oak Lawn should be investigated, says Cook County State Attorney
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is calling for an investigation into a teen’s arrest in southwest suburban Oak Lawn after two Oak Lawn officers were seen last week on video beating the boy.
Calumet City mayor looks to transform former Sears at River Oaks Mall into indoor water park
CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) – Plans are in the works to turn a struggling mall into a crown jewel of the community.An ambitious suburban mayor wants to build a massive water park on the former site of a Sears store, and the city council in Calumet City approved funding for the plan Thursday night.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, wooden boards mark the spot where Sears closed its location at the River Oaks Center mall nine years ago.Now, the mayor of Calumet City wants to replace the wood with water -- a whole lot of it. River Oaks Roaring Rivers...
fb101.com
96-Year-Old Mom-and-Pop Ice Cream Shop Now Franchising
The Original Rainbow Cone a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced a new franchise partner program. The uniquely designed program, created with third-generation Rainbow Cone Owner Lynn Sapp, and the Buonavolanto Family, will expand the Rainbow Cone family and its celebrated history, flavors and values to new communities throughout the Midwest, Southeast and South/Southwest.
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
wjol.com
Annex Courthouse to be Moved to Will County Courthouse
The Chief Judge of Will County has announced that starting on August 29th, Judges and Courtrooms from the Civil Division located in the Will County Court Annex (formerly known as the Emco Building), will be relocated to the main Courthouse located at 100 W. Jefferson Street. “With the exception of...
