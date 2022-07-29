ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrysler, Audi among vehicle recalls this week

By U.S. National Highway Traffic & Safety Administration
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for July 21 through 28, including a Chrysler recall involving 52,340 units and an Audi recall involving 49,443 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3 and A3 sedans. The retention force of the seat belt tensioner on the driver and front passenger seats may be inadequate to properly restrain the occupants during a crash. 2,584 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Audi Q8, and 2020-2021 Audi Q7 vehicles. A component inside the fuel pump may break, causing the fuel pump to fail. 49,443 units are affected. Read more

BMW

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2022-2023 iX xDrive40, iX xDrive50, iX M60, 2022 i4 eDrive40, and i4 M50 vehicles equipped with hybrid electric powertrains. While in Valet Parking Mode, the Central Information Display (CID) may not display critical safety information, such as warning messages and/or warning lights. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101, "Control and Displays." 6,930 units are affected. Read more

Chevrolet

General Motors (GM) has decided that certain 2022 model year Chevrolet Silverado, and GMC Sierra vehicles equipped with an accessory sport bar. The accessory sport bar contains a high-mounted brake light that may not function. In addition, it may block the vehicle's existing high-mounted brake light. As such, these vehicles may fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, "lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment." 242 units are affected. Read more

Chrysler

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2022 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, and Chrysler 300 vehicles. The Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sensor battery may fail prematurely and cause the sensor to become inoperative. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 138, "Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems." 52,340 units are affected. Read more

Dodge

GMC

Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2022-23 Land Rover Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Sport & Range Rover Velar vehicles. The driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners may be damaged, which can cause the seat belts to not properly restrain occupants. 4,927 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2022 AMG EQS53, EQS580, EQS450, 2021 S500, S580, and Maybach S580 vehicles. The rearview camera may not display the rearview image due to a software error in the MBUX multimedia system. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 8,530 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2020 GLC350E4 vehicles. The transmission wiring harness may be routed improperly, allowing it to chafe against the front drive shaft, which can cause loss of drive power. 1,168 units are affected. Read more

Subaru

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Outback and Legacy vehicles. A programming error in the Transmission Control Unit (TCU) may allow the clutch to engage before the drive chain is completely clamped. 182 units are affected. Read more

Toyota

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2022 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles equipped with a Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system. Incorrect programming of the parking-assist electronic control unit (ECU) software, may cause the front camera image to appear on the multimedia display instead of the rear camera image when the shifter is placed into reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 31,428 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2021 Golf GTI, Jetta GLI, Jetta NF, Arteon FL, Tiguan LWB, 2022 Taos, Jetta PA, Tiguan PA, 2021-2022 Atlas Cross Sport, and Atlas FL vehicles. The manufacturing process of the eMMC memory module in the infotainment system may cause the rearview camera image not to display. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 43,091 units are affected. Read more

To find more recalls for vehicles, groceries, consumer products and more, visit USA TODAY's searchable recalls database.

Related
CNET

Ford Recalls Vehicles Due to Under-Hood Fire Risk

Ford Motor Co. is reportedly recalling 100,000 vehicles -- some Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs and some Maverick small pickups -- because of a risk of under-hood fires. It's also expanding an earlier recall of Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs because of a different problem that can cause under-hood fires, even when those vehicles are parked and turned off.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Adds Third Chevy Silverado Production Shift At Oshawa Plant

GM has added a third Chevy Silverado production shift at its Oshawa Assembly plant in southern Ontario as the automaker looks to meet increasingly high demand for its full-size pickup truck models. GM Canada confirmed it had added a third shift rotation at Oshawa in an Instagram post shared Tuesday....
CARS
insideevs.com

General Motors Replies Regarding Why GMC Hummer EV Emissions Are So High

According to a recent study published by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), the GMC Hummer EV produces more emissions than a Chevrolet Malibu ICE sedan. General Motors has now replied that the reason for the electric Hummer’s inefficiency is the fact that it is a “performance-oriented EV” which favors going fast over being frugal.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Sports Car Comes With a Fuel Economy Over 30 Mpg

Sports cars often have big engines and impressive performance figures to ensure a thrilling ride and exciting acceleration. Because of this, they use a lot of fuel, making the vehicles not exactly known for their superior fuel economy ratings. However, there are a few outliers, like the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, the only sports car on the market with a fuel economy of 30 mpg or higher.
CARS
The Detroit Free Press

2017-19 Ford Fiesta, Focus owners allege DPS6 transmission defect never fixed, sue

Four owners of the 2017-19 Ford Fiesta and 2017-18 Ford Focus are suing Ford Motor Co., alleging the vehicles have the same unfixable transmission defects as earlier models that led to hundreds of millions of dollars in class action settlement payments.  The owners claim Ford withheld important information when marketing its Dual PowerShift 6-speed (DPS6) transmission as a fuel-efficient alternative...
BUYING CARS
itechpost.com

General Motors Reveals its $300,000 Cadillac Celestiq | Here's What You Should Know

GM debuted the ultra-luxury electric Cadillac Celestiq, which's style is inspired by coaches of the pre-World War II period. GM Finally Disclosed its Ultra-Luxury Cadillac Celestiq. After a year of teasing, General Motors unveiled the $300,000 ultra-luxury electric automobile known as the Cadillac Celestiq. It is Cadillac's first significant attempt...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mint Green 2002 Targa Is The BMW Convertible You Want

With roughly a month to go before the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, auctioneers are starting to promote the hot metal they'll have on sale. We already know of a few Le Mans Porsches that will be up for grabs, but today's special is slightly more obtainable. The BMW 2002,...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Chevrolet Colorado refocuses with more power and simplified lineup

Say goodbye to the extended cab and long box in Chevrolet's Colorado mid-size pickup truck. The redesigned 2023 Chevrolet Colorado was revealed on Thursday with a new powertrain, platform, design, and technology. The simplified lineup consisting of five trim levels will only come in a crew-cab, short-bed configuration when it enters production in the first half of 2023 in Wentzville, Missouri.
COLORADO STATE
MotorBiscuit

2023 Chevrolet Corvette vs. 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman: Which Luxury Sport Coupe Is the Better Performance Car?

The luxury sport coupe segment contains some of the most advanced cars imaginable. Here, we'll compare the Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche 718 Cayman luxury sports coupes to find out which coupe best fits in your garage. The post 2023 Chevrolet Corvette vs. 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman: Which Luxury Sport Coupe Is the Better Performance Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
