Kentucky bourbon distillery expanding, adding 50 jobs

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
Where in Louisville can I donate supplies for eastern Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky folks are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help. Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens said her mom expressed it best. "We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help," she said.
Three companies plan to invest nearly $700M in Kentucky
(The Center Square) – Three companies announced plans to invest $690 million in Kentucky and create or retain about 250 jobs through their separate economic development projects. The projects were presented to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for tax incentives during its monthly meeting. Glass bottle maker O-I...
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear said 28 people have died in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding. Beshear said more bodies were recovered but the state cannot confirm those deaths right now. The Governor added two deaths were in Clay County, 15 deaths were in Knott County,...
More than 2 dozen dead after flash floods in Kentucky
(NewsNation) — At least 25 people died — including four children — in flash flooding across Kentucky, the state’s governor said Saturday. Among those who died were four children from the same family, the Knott County coroner said. Gov. Andy Beshear said the number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims.
Auto industry brings another 25 jobs to Kentucky
State and local officials joined Purem by Eberspaecher representatives Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s Louisville operation, which is expected to create around 250 jobs and will serve as the company’s seventh site in the United States. The automotive supplier will occupy over 180,000 square...
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: SATURDAY, JULY 30, 10 A.M.
Kentucky Power Storm Update: Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. Devastating flooding earlier in the week caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky. No rain is expected on Saturday, but there is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the weekend. Summary. Kentucky Power’s focus is to...
Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
Death toll rises to at least 25 in Kentucky flooding as people in stricken areas remain hard to reach, governor says
The death toll in flood-stricken parts of eastern Kentucky climbed to at least 25 and will almost certainly "get worse" as first responders work to account for missing residents, the state's governor said Saturday.
COVID continues to spread in Kentucky, no counties in the green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 continues to spread across Kentucky and the transmission of the disease is running rampant again. As of July 29, all of Kentucky's counties are now reporting medium to high community spread of the virus. No area in the state has low transmission levels. University of...
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
In flooded Ky. mountain town, residents rescued each other
As flash floods swept through Whitesburg, one resident said the community banded together to save their neighbors.
Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now...
Kentucky's newest millionaire: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. — One person in Illinois has won the $1.28 Mega Millions jackpot, the third largest prize in the game's history, but a $1 million winning ticket was also sold in Kentucky, according to officials from the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say that the ticket, which was sold...
Making it rain in Las Vegas! Flash floods flow down iconic Strip leaving multiple casinos including Circa Resort and Linq Hotel deluged with water and gamblers soaked as storms batter Sin City
Casinos and hotels are semi-underwater in flash flooding in Las Vegas while children are feared dead in Kentucky after the state was hit with its worst deluge in history. Chaotic weather systems are battering states across the US, including torrential flooding and danger-to-life thunderstorms in Kentucky, Missouri, and intense downpours in Nevada.
Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
Kentucky Lottery player matches 5 Mega Millions numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lottery player came very close to winning Friday's Mega Millions jackpot. With odds of 1 in 302.5 million, the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois. The total jackpot was a whopping $1.28 billion, which is the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores
The private contractor operating prison commissaries in Kentucky increased prices by 7.2% on July 1 with DOC approval. The post Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
