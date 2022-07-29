ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky bourbon distillery expanding, adding 50 jobs

By The Associated Press
WBKO
 3 days ago
www.wbko.com

Northern Kentucky Tribune

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY
Eastern Progress

Three companies plan to invest nearly $700M in Kentucky

(The Center Square) – Three companies announced plans to invest $690 million in Kentucky and create or retain about 250 jobs through their separate economic development projects. The projects were presented to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for tax incentives during its monthly meeting. Glass bottle maker O-I...
KENTUCKY STATE
WRIC TV

More than 2 dozen dead after flash floods in Kentucky

(NewsNation) — At least 25 people died — including four children — in flash flooding across Kentucky, the state’s governor said Saturday. Among those who died were four children from the same family, the Knott County coroner said. Gov. Andy Beshear said the number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims.
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Auto industry brings another 25 jobs to Kentucky

State and local officials joined Purem by Eberspaecher representatives Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s Louisville operation, which is expected to create around 250 jobs and will serve as the company’s seventh site in the United States. The automotive supplier will occupy over 180,000 square...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: SATURDAY, JULY 30, 10 A.M.

Kentucky Power Storm Update: Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. Devastating flooding earlier in the week caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky. No rain is expected on Saturday, but there is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the weekend. Summary. Kentucky Power’s focus is to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

Making it rain in Las Vegas! Flash floods flow down iconic Strip leaving multiple casinos including Circa Resort and Linq Hotel deluged with water and gamblers soaked as storms batter Sin City

Casinos and hotels are semi-underwater in flash flooding in Las Vegas while children are feared dead in Kentucky after the state was hit with its worst deluge in history. Chaotic weather systems are battering states across the US, including torrential flooding and danger-to-life thunderstorms in Kentucky, Missouri, and intense downpours in Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WLKY.com

Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky Lottery player matches 5 Mega Millions numbers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lottery player came very close to winning Friday's Mega Millions jackpot. With odds of 1 in 302.5 million, the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois. The total jackpot was a whopping $1.28 billion, which is the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
KENTUCKY STATE

