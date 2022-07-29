Big Match Set for Impact Emergence, Scott D’Amore Thanks Jim Cornette

www.pwmania.com
CBS Sports
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
PWMania
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam
At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
PWMania
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Plans For Roman Reigns And The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
It’s going to be an interesting weekend for the main event scene in WWE as Sheamus is set to face Drew McIntyre on SmackDown to determine who will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, and Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
PWMania
Bayley Returns at WWE SummerSlam, Forms Faction with Io Shirai and Dakota Kai
Becky Lynch came up short when she challenged WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for the title at SummerSlam. Belair retained the title. Io Shirai, Bayley, and Dakota Kai returned after the match to form a group. Before leaving the ring together, they locked eyes with Lynch and Belair.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair’s Last Match Live Coverage (07/31) – Flair & Andrade Vs. Lethal & Jarrett
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Ric Flair’s Last Match Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
411mania.com
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)
As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he has learned a lot from.
The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, And More Appear At Ric Flair's Last Match
The stars were out inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for Ric Flair's final match. Not only did several top names including Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, and more send in videos for Ric Flair's Last Match, several top wrestling stars appeared as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match card.
PWMania
Vince McMahon Wanted Becky Lynch to Continue Being a Heel
The babyface turn of Becky Lynch was among the major headlines that came out of last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Last night seemed to be a course correction by Triple H from the decision to turn her heel a year ago, which wasn’t received well by everyone. In a feud with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, Lynch will now team up with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and potentially another female wrestler.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Want To Hold WWE Titles At The Same Time
Bianca Belair has a special connection with the Street Profits, as the current “Raw” Women’s Champion is married to one half of the cup-holding and fun-loving team, Montez Ford. “I’m blessed to do what I love with the person I love,” Belair said while appearing on “The...
411mania.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Blamed Failure of Maximum Male Models Segment On Max Dupri
As previously reported, Max Dupri (LA Knight) was removed from the WWE’s Maximum Male Models storyline and was replaced by Maxxine Dupri (Sofia Cromwell). According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this may have been because of Vince McMahon directly blaming Knight on the failure of one of the segments. Knight’s removal was said to be McMahon’s call, after one of the early segments in the story.
WWE Summerslam 2022 Full Show Review & Highlights | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalecdo) review WWE Summerslam 2022. Note that this show will start a little bit later as Sean Ross Sapp is LIVE in Nashville. - Seth FREAKIN Rollins. - Triple H. - Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. - Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch. -...
wrestlingrumors.net
Catch You Later: WWE Star Attacked On SmackDown, May Miss Some Time
That could be some time off. There are a lot of very talented wrestlers in the world today and you will see a lot of them on WWE television. While there are some problems with the presentation at times, the wrestlers’ talent is certainly there and cannot be questioned in some cases. However, sometimes a wrestler will need to be out of action for one reason or another and that might be the case again.
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Bobby Lashley Defeats Theory to Retain US Title
Bobby Lashley is still your WWE United States Champion. The All-Mighty defeated Theory at WWE SummerSlam to retain his title, tapping Mr. Money in the Bank out with the Hurt Lock. Theory got the advantage early by striking Lashley with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Lashley would regain control shortly after. The two went back and forth in what would be the shortest match of the night this far.
PWMania
The Usos Make History at WWE SummerSlam, The Street Profits Update
At Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event, The Street Profits and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos competed in their latest match. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was brought in the WWE to officiate the bout. The Usos double superkicked Angelo Dawkins and then hit him with a 1D...
