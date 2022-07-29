Largest New Mexico Water Utility Relies on Xylem Pressure Management Data to Improve Operations

www.kanw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old GirlDaniella CressmanRio Rancho, NM
Opinion: Temperatures Will Likely Increase, so We'll Need to Find More Novel Ways to Keep CoolDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Duke City Is Trying out a Zero-Fare Bus ExperimentDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Breaking Bad Statues Have Been Gifted to the Duke CityDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Mayor Has Announced that the Coronado Park Will Soon CloseDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
biztoc.com
No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left
'No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left. The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, has less than two months of drinking water after a massive wildfire contaminated a river the town pulls from, according to local news KOAT 7. Not to be...
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
KRQE News 13
Most rural counties in New Mexico
(STACKER) A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
rrobserver.com
Public meeting set to consider land sale for proposed VA national cemetery
The New Mexico State Land Office Aug. 2 will host a public meeting to consider a proposal by the VA for a national veterans’ cemetery. That proposal includes the sale of the land, about 340 acres of state trust land on the northwestern edge of Rio Rancho, where the cemetery will be built.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rrobserver.com
New Mexico Rail Runner Express adds more service to weekday and weekend schedule
More mid-morning and mid-day service gives commuter and leisure passengers more options. Albuquerque – Beginning Monday, August 1, passengers aboard the New Mexico Rail Runner Express will have more options when it comes to traveling through central New Mexico. The Rio Metro Regional Transit District is adding two trains...
lamarledger.com
“No safe level”: A lot of Colorado drinking water could contain potentially hazardous levels of “forever chemicals” under new EPA standard
More than a hundred drinking water sources across Colorado — ranging from cities and counties to elementary schools and campgrounds — contain what are now considered to be potentially hazardous levels of PFAS, toxic “forever chemicals” linked to a slew of health problems, data from 2020 shows.
kunm.org
Eleven New Mexico counties have high COVID-19 community levels
New Mexico now has 11 counties with high COVID-19 community levels, including Bernalillo and Sandoval. That’s six fewer counties than last week, but large swaths of red on the state map show the continuing surge driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant. Roosevelt County now leads counties in the...
Gov. announces US 180 Highway expansion project
HURLEY, N.M. – At a crossroad of US 180 that has a single blinking traffic light, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced state funding for the expansion and improvement of a 38-mile stretch of the two-lane US highway. Lujan Grisham was joined on Thursday by a crowd of about 100...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rrobserver.com
Sandoval County is top 5 worst commutes in New Mexico
One of the main thoroughfares in Sandoval County is NM Hwy 528. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Between Unser Blvd., NM Hwy 528 and Paseo del Norte, the commute to work from Rio Rancho to Albuquerque is relatively unpleasant. It’s no Chicago or Denver, but with the driving habits of some New Mexicans,...
kunm.org
SAT: Thunderstorms bring flooding to the Southwest, "Breaking Bad" statues shine a new spotlight on the show and Albuquerque, + More
Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Vegas casinos – By Ken Ritter, Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press. Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
Los Lunas residents fed up with dirt file lawsuit against housing developer
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in the Jubilee retirement community in Los Lunas are suing a developer building a subdivision next door. Some say their homes have been getting filled with dirt for more than two years and they are tired of it. “It’s everywhere and it’s really fine. It’s like powder. it’s like flour […]
ladailypost.com
Governor Announces Flooding Impacts To Be Added To New Mexico Disaster Declaration
SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted her request to include flooding impacts in New Mexico’s disaster declaration for counties affected by wildfires, making additional assistance available for affected New Mexicans. The announcement comes after the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krwg.org
Fronteras- Mental health awareness in southern New Mexico
This week, the program features a conversation on mental health. Liz Liano, President of the Board of the southern New Mexico affiliate of the National Association on Mental Illness (NAMI) shares how the organization is working to improve mental health awareness in the region.
Santa Fe considers limiting plaza events to eight per year
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is considering an amendment to an ordinance that would allow up to eight cultural events on the plaza, including Juneteenth and Indigenous People’s Day. But it’s drawing concern from some groups who feel they may get left out. As outdoor activities gain popularity and the city […]
krwg.org
New Mexico officials announce plans to open media academy satellite campus in Las Cruces
This month, New Mexico officials announced that film, television, and digital media spending in the state last year was over $855 million dollars. On Tuesday, state lawmakers and higher education officials announced plans that aim to create more opportunities for those interested in working in the industry with the creation of the first satellite campus for New Mexico’s Next Generation Media Academy scheduled to be located at the NMSU Arrowhead Center in Las Cruces.
KOAT 7
New Mexico economists say a recession is likely
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The gross domestic product in the United States has fallen 0.9% in the second quarter. “So, what that's saying is it's a contraction of the economy. It means that the value of goods and services that we produce this period is not as large as the value that we produced last period,” said Janie Chermak, the chair of UNM's economics department.
fox40jackson.com
Highway sign mishap in New Mexico: Albuquerque spelled wrong in ‘simple mistake’
Even if it involves a major highway sign. Recently, drivers on Route 66 and Interstate 40 in New Mexico did double takes, according to the Associated Press. An upgraded state Department of Transportation sign that was put up last week — and one that pointed drivers toward the city of Albuquerque — misspelled the city’s name.
Opinion: The Duke City Is Trying out a Zero-Fare Bus Experiment
It's so expensive to purchase gasoline these days, as many families and workers who commute to and from the office will tell you. Putting food on the table can also be quite a challenge, not to mention covering the minutiae of expenses that crop up along with the rent, such as garbage costs, electricity bills, and the like. For those who pay a mortgage monthly, property taxes can sometimes feel overwhelming.
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico July 29 – August 4
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 29 – Aug. 4 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Comments / 0