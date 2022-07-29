UPDATE: Apple (AAPL) PT Raised to $139 at Goldman Sachs, 'We believe there are better options for investors'

Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans assumes coverage on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) with a Hold rating and a price target of $300.00. The analyst comments "We assume at Hold with a $300 PT on a more tempered view of sustained pandemicdriven growth and slowing margins due to macro risk. We like the LT HOKA growth story and balance sheet, but growth has peaked and we view potential for downward est. revisions over the NTM, esp. due to freight and for UGG. Val. has come in, but it's still above peers and has outperformed YTD. Stock fairly reflects growth outlook; we'd look elsewhere for an upside case."

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO