APD: 1 dead in crash involving 18-wheeler, traffic detoured
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said one person died Friday morning after a crash in the 15100 block of North Interstate 35. First responders were called to the scene at 4:57 a.m.
The Texas Department of Transportation said North I-35 was closed at FM 1825 because of the crash.
APD said I-35 would likely be shut down until 9 a.m., and officials are detouring traffic to the frontage road at Wells Branch at Exit 247.
According to police, the driver of the 18-wheeler was traveling North of I-35 when they felt a jolt. They then pulled over and found a car underneath the truck. APD said speed was a factor in the crash.
Police said the driver of the car died, and the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 2