APD: 1 dead in crash involving 18-wheeler, traffic detoured

By Julianna Russ
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said one person died Friday morning after a crash in the 15100 block of North Interstate 35. First responders were called to the scene at 4:57 a.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation said North I-35 was closed at FM 1825 because of the crash.

APD said I-35 would likely be shut down until 9 a.m., and officials are detouring traffic to the frontage road at Wells Branch at Exit 247.

According to police, the driver of the 18-wheeler was traveling North of I-35 when they felt a jolt. They then pulled over and found a car underneath the truck. APD said speed was a factor in the crash.

Police said the driver of the car died, and the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.

