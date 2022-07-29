ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

We Sent Our Writer to Summer Camp at W South Beach’s “Camp WSB”

InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bl6ek_0gxMKnYJ00
Movie night at Camp WSB W South Beach

What’s the best thing about the W South Beach Hotel’s annual adult summer camp weekends? That would be the adult beverages served all day, beginning in the morning and flowing straight through until the late-night after-parties’ curfew at 2 a.m. This ain’t Camp Know Where, that’s for sure.

The Basics of Camp WSB

Camp WSB happens in June, July and August, with different campy themes each month. In 2022, June’s had a music focus and July’s was fashion, particularly the fashion that made Miami famous: the swimsuit. August’s 2022 session is coming up on August 5-9, with more women’s fashion on deck and retailer Love Shack Fancy putting on a summer social.

Plenty of other camp-y stuff happens as the weekends roll from Friday evening to Sunday night (plan to check out on Monday). Expect a camp mixer-cookout on Friday night with a clubby disco after-party, workout classes and tennis lessons on the weekend mornings, cabana crafting and an outdoor movie screening of your favorite summer-camp themed flicks.

Given the fact that July’s camp overlapped with Miami Swim Week (mark your calendars for mid-July 2023), the centerpiece of our July Camp WSB experience was a Sports Illustrated Swim Runway Show taking place over the W South Beach’s swimming pool, with appearances from several models who appeared in the recent SI Swimsuit Issue. That crazy, jammed-up scene came close to dropping some of the wall-to-wall spectators into the pool, which would have been a respite from the scorching, humidity-filled 90-degrees-at-night situation. July in Miami isn’t for the faint of heart.

Unlike at children’s camps, there’s a plethora of booze (and other) sponsors, meaning you’ll find a swag backpack in your hotel room. Inside it, you might find a collapsible plastic drink “canteen” from Sipsmith Gin — a handy vessel for refills of the camp’s signature WSB “Basil Smash” gin cocktail. (You’ll also find goofy “Happy Camper”-branded white tube socks, designed to give your weekend look that Napoleon Dynamite vibe.)

Drinking the signature Courvoisier berry punch devised for the Cabana Crafting segment made that activity more palatable, for the Sunday afternoon pastime is woefully lame — think stringing cheap, plastic, multicolor beads into a cell phone accessory. After the sun went down on Sunday, however, the crowd gathered for more gin drinking and truffle popcorn eating. The Screening on the Green featured everyone’s favorite adult-themed summer camp flicks: Think Wet Hot American Summer, which they showed at the July camp, and hope for Meatballs or Moonrise Kingdom for August.

Joining the W South Beach Adult Camp Experience

Camp WSB begins with a two- or three-night reservation (Friday to Monday gives you the whole camp experience), which starts at $790 per night, depending on the room or suite you choose. That includes all the camp activities, including the welcome mixer with oyster shucking, cocktails and DJ-fueled music, as well as a camp cookout, disco parties, a limited brunch (with the crafting segment) and the movie on the lawn. On your own dime are most drinks and meals you order at the restaurants, bars and on the beach, unless stated as included. And spa treatments will cost extra, too, at the recently renovated Away Spa on the fourth floor. A deep-tissue massage was a spectacular, and happily craft-free, way to while away the Sunday afternoon.

The suites in the hotel are especially luxurious and expansive, with sweeping balconies that look out at the ocean and large bedrooms with beds that suck you into a cocoon of comfort. It’s so good in those beds that you may not want to ever get out, even though camp activities are calling. No cots and tents at Camp WSB! (But bring bug spray for those outdoor parties, and apply liberally if mosquitoes love you.)

The W South Beach sits on Collins Avenue on a beautiful stretch of sand; their beach service is impeccable, with the Atlantic Ocean’s waves just steps from the pool area. The whole hotel has a great vibe, with original Warhols, Basquiats and other cool-forever artists’ work adorning the walls — plus plenty of private nooks where you and your favorite person can hide out from the camp counselors for just as long as you please.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Enjoy Your Next Happy Hour on a Boat That Sailed Around the World

A Maryland dad sells his tech business, circumnavigates the globe with his family and opens a water-cruise business in Ocean City that provides jobs to middle- and high-schoolers from Baltimore, via a not-for-profit partnership. It’s a story that’s hard to root against, and we haven’t even mentioned the ice cream cruise yet.
OCEAN CITY, MD
InsideHook

All Airlines Should Copy What Southwest Just Announced

All those flight credits you racked up during Covid (the early years) and this summer of travel hell? Southwest Airlines just announced that you can keep ’em and use ’em pretty much whenever you want. In a move that’s believed to be the first of its kind on...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Gin Cocktail#Atlantic Ocean#Wsb#A Camp#The W#Si Swimsuit Issue
InsideHook

Las Vegas Casinos Grapple With Flash Floods

When you’re gambling in a Las Vegas casino, you might expect coins to begin pouring out of a slot machine, but the idea of water pouring onto the casino floor without an end in sight is a bit more unexpected. This week, however, several casinos on the Strip experienced exactly that — flash floods that turned a normal night’s recreation into a disaster in waiting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
InsideHook

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in New Jersey’s Cape May

Two hours from Philadelphia and three from New York, Cape May has everything you need in a summer weekend getaway — impeccable beaches, incredible restaurants, that deep-tissue massage you’ve been putting off — and some of what you never expected, including rich Black history and winemaking climate comparable to France’s most famous region.
CAPE MAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
InsideHook

This New Hotel on the Sunset Strip Is a Music Lover’s Paradise

Even decades after its heyday, the colorful history of the Sunset Strip continues to fascinate Angelenos. A reinvention of the previous tenant, The Grafton, Hotel Ziggy takes an emphasis on that rock and roll history and turns it up to 11. With a generous nod to the influence of David Bowie — aka Ziggy Stardust, the hotel’s namesake — the property positions itself as a rebel that pays homage to the neighborhood’s lost age.
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

Lou Gehrig’s New Rochelle Home Is For Sale

Head just north of the Bronx and you’ll soon find yourself in the city of New Rochelle, New York. It’s there that you’ll find a home with plenty of history associated with a legendary baseball player who spent his career with the New York Yankees. Lou Gehrig bought a house there in 1927 — an excellent year for the team as a whole — and his history remains interwoven with that of New Rochelle.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
InsideHook

Albuquerque Just Got Its Own “Breaking Bad” Statues

Albuquerque is now home to statues in the image of two local (anti)heroes. That would be the characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from the show Breaking Bad, which has already yielded a beloved spinoff and a sequel film. Where would one go from here? Evidently, the answer was “bronze statues.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
InsideHook

Now the Crypto Crash Is Affecting the Luxury Watch Market

This year has been rough going so far for people who invested widely in cryptocurrency. Much has been written about the crypto crash that has played out over the last few months, and there’s been even more analysis of how it has and has not affected different aspects of the economy.
MARKETS
InsideHook

The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for August

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. Director George Miller briefly foregoes his Mad Max legacy to present a rather fantastical and dark variation on the djinn/genie with three wishes tale. Starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, the film looks visually bonkers.
MOVIES
InsideHook

TikTok Viewers Are Learning Unsettling Fact About Animals

In the early 1990s, a documentary series called The Trials of Life illustrated several things about life in the wild for many animals — including the perennial risk of something much larger devouring smaller animals at a moment’s notice. There’s a sequence about killer whales hunting seals that a friend of mine once described as the most disturbing thing he’d ever seen in nature.
ANIMALS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy