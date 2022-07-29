Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Reports Publication of Landmark Study for the Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty Procedure

www.streetinsider.com
America's biggest warehouse is running out of room. It's about to get worse
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Aug 2 (Reuters) - America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles.
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71. For earnings history and earnings-related data on American States Water (AWR) click here.
Business Leaders Acknowledge Hurdles to Tech Investments, ESG Implementation
While 60 percent of business leaders are either planning to invest or have already invested in advanced technology such as robotics, blockchain and quantum computing, 50 percent “claim they are not achieving significant value from existing technology investments,” noted the “Future-Ready Business Benchmark” report. The study...
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
Kiwa Bio-tech Products Group Corporation (WBT) Earnings
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
ON Semiconductor (ON) PT Raised to $75 at Citi
Citi analyst Christopher Danely raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Averaged 124 Drilling Rigs in June 2022
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported that for the month of June 2022, the Company had an average of 124 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had an average of 121 drilling rigs operating in the United States.
UPDATE: Susquehanna Upgrades Pinterest Inc (PINS) to Positive, 'New Catalysts Skew Risk/Reward to the Upside'
Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil upgraded Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from Negative ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts The TJX Companies (TJX) at Neutral
Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach initiates coverage on The TJX Companies ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Takeover Starting Point Expected in the Mid-$90s - Stifel
Stifel analyst Frank Galanti III weighed in on Monday's rumor that private equity firm Apollo was in advanced talks to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Teladoc (TDOC) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Ravi Misra downgraded Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Texworld New York City Sees Market Fluctuations, Sustainability Focus
Texworld New York City’s summer edition centered its focus on textile sustainability solutions and initiatives — but exhibitors indicated a collective mood of instability in the market. The event held on July 19 to 21 at the Jacob K. Javits Center offered an in-person and hybrid experience for...
