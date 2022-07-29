Former utilities superintendent facing multiple felony counts

wrbiradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
Former LMU Superintendent Pleads Not Guilty to 19 Felony Charges
Olin Clawson made his initial appearance in Dearborn Circuit Court on Friday. Olin Clawson. File photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Olin Clawson made his initial appearance in Dearborn Circuit Court on Friday. The former Superintendent of Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities entered a not guilty plea as he is facing three counts...
wbiw.com
Holton man sentenced to Indiana Department of Corrections failing to comply with terms of probation
BEDFORD – 36-year-old Eric Wall, of Holton, was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction by Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline Monday after failing to comply with the terms of probation. Holton pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement, both a Level...
WLWT 5
Police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated robbery in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Georgetown gas station at gunpoint. The Rich Oil Gas Station on State Route 125 was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect at 11:25 a.m. July 30, police said. Police later identified the suspect as Andrew...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges Following Theft of Golf Cart
Both have the presumption of innocences until otherwise proven guilty. July 29, 2022, @ approximately 10:57 AM Madison Police investigated a reported golf cart theft from the area of Vaughn Drive, near Poplar Street. At approximately 12:30 PM (same date) Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder located the stolen golf cart,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman charged with child endangerment, accused of verbally, physically assaulting child in public
CINCINNATI — A woman is facing child endangerment charges after being accused of verbally and physically abusing a child in the parking lot of a Sam's Club. According to court documents, Crisheena Roberts, 29, was allegedly seen slapping and punching her child, a 3-year-old, on the side of the head, yelling at him to "shut the f--- up," punch him in the chest, pull his hair and throw him inside of the car.
953wiki.com
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating fatal Oakley stabbing
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says one man has died after a stabbing early Saturday in Oakley. Officials say around 1 a.m., District 2 officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to he 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue for a reported stabbing. Watch the latest headlines...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
953wiki.com
Madison Woman Behind Bars on Drug Charge
Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. July 28, 2022, @ approximately 11:08 AM Madison Police responded to a report of possible drug activity in the bathroom of Bicentennial Park. A description of the suspect was obtained, and officers located the individual minutes later at Fireman's Park. The suspect was...
insideedition.com
Indiana Police Department Under Investigation for Arresting Man Who Officers Allegedly Did Not Want in Office
The Indiana-based Brookville Police Department is being investigated in connection with some of its officers arresting a man for rape because they did not want him to run for office, according to local reports. Because the man is not facing any charges, we and other media outlets are not disclosing...
eaglecountryonline.com
One Killed in Head-On Collision in Ripley Co.
The crash took place Saturday afternoon on State Road 129 near Benham Road. (Ripley County, Ind.) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ripley County. The crash took place on State Road 129 near Benham Road around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, according to Indiana State Police – Versailles Post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
WLWT 5
2 suspects wanted for armed robbery of Delhi Township convenience store
CINCINNATI — Police are searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery in Delhi Township Friday. According to police, just before 10 a.m. two suspects entered the Shop Quick located in the 4400-block of Glenhaven Road waved guns and demanded cash. The suspects were last seen getting...
WKRC
2 teens charged in murder of elderly man found in hand-dug grave
CLINTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRC) - Two Alabama teens are charged in the murder of an elderly man. 71-year-old Thomas Creel's body was found May 5 inside "what appeared to be a hand-dug grave" at a cemetery, according to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office. The incident was considered suspicious, because the...
WLWT 5
Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129
VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
WLWT 5
Clearcreek Township officer shot in head discharged from hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A Warren County police officer has been released from rehab after being shot in the line of duty earlier this month. Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call on State Route 48 on July 12.
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
Cincinnati police have not released any info about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the deadly stabbing.
linknky.com
Tickets on sale for Boone County Senior Picnic
What started as a potluck dinner has expanded to an annual event celebrating Boone County’s seniors. Former Boone County Commissioner Irene Patrick is recognized as the founder of the Boone County Senior Picnic. Patrick used to host potluck dinners in her backyard for Boone County’s senior citizens, and from there the event has only expanded.
Man shot multiple times at E. Galbraith Road gas station
Police responded to a shooting at 135 E. Galbraith Road in Hartwell Saturday afternoon. The victim was transported to UC hospital in critical condition.
Comments / 0