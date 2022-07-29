ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Billy Bragg and Tim Martin dine across the divide: ‘Not everyone who voted Brexit is racist, but every racist voted Brexit’

By Sam Wollaston
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQxmv_0gxMJhIA00
Billy Bragg (left) and Tim Martin at George’s Meeting House in Exeter. All photographs: Fabio De Paola/The Guardian

In our celebrity Dining across the divide special, the singer-songwriter meets the JD Wetherspoon founder. Can they find any common ground on leaving the EU?

Tim, 67, Devon

Occupation Businessman, the founder and chairman of the JD Wetherspoon pub chain

Voting record Tim mostly doesn’t vote. He voted leave in the EU referendum, and was an active campaigner for Brexit

Amuse bouche Tim once thought he could become the world’s greatest squash player. He couldn’t, and injured his back trying

Billy, 64, Dorset

Occupation Singer-songwriter, Bard of Barking

Voting record Since the 1980s, Billy Bragg has been associated with leftwing activism, and in the last two general elections he voted Labour: for Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn. In the EU referendum he voted remain

Amuse bouche Billy once shook hands with the Queen. She came to one of his gigs and asked for his autograph. (Kinda) true story – long story, too long

For starters

Billy I’ve been to a Wetherspoon’s pub, the Greyhound in Bridport. It’s a good place to grab good solid grub, any time.

Tim It’s unfair to ask if I’ve been to a Billy Bragg concert. I haven’t been to anyone’s concert. I have listened to plenty of his records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFlJV_0gxMJhIA00

The big beef

Tim My theory is that for the world to survive you need democracy – proper democracy in China, in Russia, everywhere. The EU is becoming less democratic, with an unelected president, etc. If you have a democratic government …

Billy Surely if democracy means anything it means society is bounded by accountability. In Boris Johnson you had someone who has never been accountable for anything, in his political or his private life. I feel that because the Brexit vote was so focused on regulations, it was also fundamentally about avoiding accountability.

Tim You could get rid of Boris – you can’t fire Ursula von der Leyen. I think the prize of more democracy will pay off, because it always has around the world.

Billy Brexit was sold on less red tape, less regulation; it’s actually led to more. For example, I don’t make money selling records any more because of streaming; the only way we do it is through mail order. But mail order into Europe is totally messed up now. People are sending stuff back because they are getting charged so much. And if I go on tour there’s no end of paperwork.

Sign up to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest features, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights.

Tim Well, that’s not good. The EU had free trade within its borders – that’s a good thing, but it’s protectionist too. Now we can eliminate tariffs from outside the EU, which would benefit countries that are mostly poorer than us.

Billy How long have we been out and who have we signed free trade deals with? Australia and New Zealand. And who will be the winners: our farmers or their farmers?

Tim You don’t need a free trade deal to get rid of a tariff. I think these things get sorted out if you can sack the people who make the rules. The whole thing is quite complex. When you boil it down there are some disadvantages and some advantages – linked to the fact that it is more democratic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O69XU_0gxMJhIA00

Sharing plate

Tim If you and I were running the country, we would say: here’s the big issue …

Billy (interrupting) Mate, I’ve spent 40 years becoming a beloved entertainer. If I wanted people to hate me I’d become a parking attendant or something.

Tim On a ticket with me …

Billy I’d be leader of the opposition.

Tim Obviously we’re not going to agree on everything, so let’s get some things we can agree on, then form a policy based on as many things as possible we can agree on. I actually thought the coalition government had some quite good policies.

Billy I don’t agree with you on that. Austerity, mate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJEuh_0gxMJhIA00

For afters

Tim. Immigration is a good thing, and we need a reasonable level of it. The only thing is: it should be controlled by people we’ve elected.

Billy Not everyone who voted for Brexit is racist, but I do believe that every racist voted Brexit.

Tim People coming here legally has been very important to the UK over the centuries.

Billy The Brexit arguments unfortunately did boil down to a form of nationalism. When that box was opened a lot of stuff came out that hadn’t been in mainstream politics since Enoch Powell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yongz_0gxMJhIA00

Takeaways

Tim I think Billy is a force for good because people should say what they think. His views obviously aren’t the same as mine, but that’s what makes the world go round.

Billy I don’t think we’re representatives of the most divisive elements within society.

Tim We’re urbane, intellectual.

Billy The trouble with Tim is he just wants to get on with people. He’s a landlord; he wants to be “mine host”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUOZU_0gxMJhIA00

Tim and Billy ate at George’s Meeting House, a Wetherspoon’s pub in Exeter. Jess, serving, said she was happy with her wages, but, frankly, with the big boss there, it would have been hard to say anything else.

Want to meet someone from across the divide? Find out how to take part

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘to hold wedding party at donor’s country house’

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are to hold a delayed wedding party at a billionaire Tory donor’s country house this weekend, it has been reported.The prime minister had to cancel plans to hold the lavish bash at his official country residence Chequers after allegations he was using the event to delay his departure from office.But now The Mirror reports that JCB chairman Lord Bamford has stepped in to offer use of his Grade I listed home Daylesford House in the Cotswolds.Lord Bamford, who backed Mr Johnson’s leadership bid in 2019, has given more than £10m in donations and gifts to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Billy Bragg
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Enoch Powell
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner

Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Jd Wetherspoon#Eu#Brexit Amuse#Dorset Occupation Singer
The Guardian

My life outside the gender binary: ‘People want to know, often within the first handshake, whether you were always like this’

I sit in the GP’s office. He asks: “So, when did you know?” I say: “Always.” Because I’ve heard that simplicity gets results. It is one phrase that has spanned my lifetime. No matter what setting, country or occasion, it remains undefeatable. Like a cockroach that refuses to disappear, it doesn’t care which part of my life I am in; it will always emerge: “So, when did you know?”
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Why is everyone dressing like a whimsical prairie milkmaid?

With details like puff sleeves or a rustic print, the whimsy dress may be fun and folkloric – but it can also mean business. isten, can we have a quick chat? Nothing to worry about. But we need to talk about your summer dress. You know the one. The long, loose one perhaps with smocking or shirring on the bodice. Oh, and the puffy sleeves – it’s definitely got puffy sleeves. Your upper arms and thighs are covered – that was partly why you bought it – but there might be a bare shoulder or a milkmaid-ish square neckline that shows a bit of décolletage. Was there a cut-out bit at the back? A bit of bare skin, but classy, you know. I think it’s gingham. But it could be floral or bright pink, or white linen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

The Kremlin Sends Warning Following Brittney Griner Swap News

The Biden administration revealed that it has offered Russia a deal in exchange for Brittney Griner's release. Russia is not pleased with the United States publicizing the negotiation process. Per an Associated Press report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted that no agreement has been made and said prisoner swaps are...
POLITICS
The Guardian

My youngest brother is a famous rockstar. I used to worry for him, but now I just feel so proud

This story ends at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. I’m standing alongside the rest of the sold-out arena, punching the dry ice, roaring along to Lights during Interpol’s sold-out show, as my youngest brother, Daniel, strides across the stage slashing at his guitar, singer Paul Banks leading the throng. “That’s why I hold you,” we all sing, “that is why I hold you dear.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

382K+
Followers
89K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy