Austin Public Health finds West Nile virus in Travis County mosquitoes

Austin Public Health says it has detected the West Nile virus in a mosquito pool in Travis County.

The virus was found this month in the 78721 ZIP code, an area east of Airport Boulevard, west of U.S. 183, north of the Colorado River and south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The mosquito-borne virus is among the many illnesses Austin Public Health is tracking this summer — rising cases of COVID-19 and monkeypox have kept the Austin-Travis County health department busy as well.

“The monitoring of mosquito pools is key to keeping the public informed and safe, especially when many people are spending time outside,” said Marcel Elizondo, interim assistant director for environmental health services. “By removing standing water and using prevention tools we keep ourselves, our families and communities safe.”

Austin Public Health said it has not found West Nile virus in any humans this year, but in 2021, it found eight mosquito pools in Travis County that tested positive for the virus, and there were three cases in humans in Travis County last year.

Currently in the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked 30 reported cases in humans this year. Last year, there were 2,695 cases.

Most years, there are few West Nile cases in humans in Central Texas. Last year, Travis County was the only county in the Austin metro area with cases in humans. In 2020, there were four human cases in Travis County and three in Williamson County.

Austin Public Health monitors area waters for mosquitoes with West Nile virus from May through November, when mosquitoes are most active.

How is West Nile virus spread?

Unlike monkeypox, which is spread by close contact, and COVID-19, which is spread by respiratory droplets, West Nile virus is spread by an infected mosquito delivering it to a human through a bite. There are rare cases of it through a blood transfusion or organ transplant, or in a laboratory setting, or to a fetus or baby from the mom during a pregnancy or by breastfeeding.

It is not spread by human-to-human contact or by touching live or dead animals. Generally, an infected mosquito must bite you to cause a case of West Nile virus.

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

About 80% of people who contract West Nile virus have no symptoms. Their cases typically aren't recorded because they don't know they have it.

Most people who do develop symptoms have fever, headache, joint pain, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. A blood test or a spinal fluid sample can confirm the cause.

About 1 in 150 people with West Nile virus get the severe illness, which affects their central nervous system and could develop inflammation of the brain or membranes surrounding the brain or spinal cord. Those people have symptoms such as a severe headache, stiff neck, tremors, convulsions, coma, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness or paralysis.

People who are 60 or older at most risk for severe illness as well as people who have underlying medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease or have had an organ transplant.

People with a severe case of the illness can take weeks or months to recover and there can be permanent damage to the central nervous system.

About 10% of the people who have West Nile virus that affects the central nervous system die.

How is it treated?

There is no vaccine for West Nile virus. Most people can use over-the-counter medications. In severe cases, hospitalization to help with fluids and managing pain is needed.

How can you avoid West Nile?

Try to eliminate the mosquitoes in your area and prevent bites by doing these things:

Wear repellant: If you're going to be outside, particularly at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes like to party, use insect repellant. Those with DEET work best and can be used on anyone ages 2 and older. You can spray exposed skin as well as on top of clothing. Use your hands to rub spray on your face. Adults should apply repellant for kids younger than 10.

Wear protective clothing: Think long sleeves and pants. Also, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing helps. You can also buy clothing that is mosquito-repellant.

Remove sources of water: Mosquitoes like to breed in any bits of water. Always dump buckets and kiddie pools. If it ever rains again or you water your lawn, look for water in toys, tires, toys, garbage cans and pots. Regularly clean out bird baths and cover rain barrels.

Add mosquito dunks or mosquito fish to ponds: These help control mosquito larvae, preventing new adults.

Fix drainage problems in your yard: If you have an area where standing water collects, consider adding terracing or a French drain.

Plant these: Lemon balm, mint, chrysanthemums, marigolds, basil, garlic, eucalyptus, lavender, rosemary and lemongrass around your yard can help discourage mosquitoes. Or use oils and candles with those scents to discourage mosquitoes.

Scatter coffee grounds in the soil wherever there have been drainage problems : They deprive the eggs in the soil of oxygen.

Install lights around the yard that mosquitoes don't like: These include LED lights, yellow bug lights or sodium lamps.

Use a fan or fans on the patio: This discourages mosquitoes from flocking there.

Hire a professional service to treat your yard. Make sure they know whether you have pets or kids crawling around in the yard.

