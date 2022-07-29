ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

AAU Junior Olympics success next week is just one goal for Wings of Glory, a Milwaukee-based track 'family'

By Zac Bellman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pLRGe_0gxMJbzo00

Thirty-six members of Milwaukee's Wings of Glory Track Club will be among a field of thousands of athletes from across the country competing at the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, in a weeklong event beginning Sunday.

Several of those competitors will cram into Wings of Glory head coach and co-founder James Malone's rented eight-seat SUV for the more than 13-hour journey. The rest will carpool with parents over the course of the week ahead of their individual events and relays.

"This is a stress point in the season for us," said Malone, who co-founded the club with Eric Brown Sr. in 2010. "We've had to leave kids back because of finances before, and it hurts every time."

With Wings of Glory's network of community sponsors and parents, Malone exhausts all avenues to get transportation and hotel accommodations for as many kids as they can for the event. He goes to such lengths because he has seen the competitive fire ignited in his four daughters over their years of running track, and wants the same for every Wings of Glory runner.

"When you talk about the AAU Junior Olympics, you’re talking about 14,000 track and field athletes; it is a spectacle," Malone said. "It is something for them to experience, something they’ll take with them the rest of their lives."

More: The year of the dog: WIAA state titles in cross country, track and field and soccer help Shorewood win school of the year distinction

More: In the process of covering high school sports in Milwaukee, it became my second hometown

Community sponsors have come and gone over the last decade for Wings of Glory, but what has sustained the group in leaner years has been what several members have described as a unique bond with teammates and coaches.

"It’s family, that’s all it is. It’s like blood family to me," Rufus King sophomore and seven-year participant Jalanai Hervey said.

Ja'Cey Simmons, a six-year Wings of Glory athlete currently at Minnesota State University-Mankato, said her participation brought her closer with high school athletes from around Wisconsin. The program has primarily served kids in the Milwaukee area, but athletes have been welcomed from other parts of the state such as Lodi and Green Bay.

"When we get on an AAU team, it's like, 'OK, we see each other but right now we're family,'" Simmons said. "We’ve grinded on teams and seen each other ‘die’ after practice, tired, gasping for air. They became more family than friends."

Simmons and fellow Wings of Glory alumni Rose Cramer and Makayla Jackson won an NCAA Division II title in the 4x100 relay this spring, the latest achievement on a growing list for notable alumni of the program.

The program started from a group including Malone and Brown that broke away from the Joe Sims Milwaukee Striders Track Club. Wings of Glory featured 24 members in its debut season and doubled the following year. Brown retired in 2020 and the program fell from its height of more than 150 members in the mid 2010s, but has recovered from an initial dip at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100 members from ages 5 to 18 came out this summer, despite little effort to recruit by Malone outside of the occasional conversation with high schoolers in his in-season role as an assistant track coach for Wauwatosa East.

While athletics serve as the platform, Malone takes his greatest sense of fulfilment from growing children into leaders that give back to their communities.

"We have to create and instill this in the kids, because they’ll go out and leave the city and become successful and don’t think twice about coming back and pouring into kids who may be less fortunate than they were," Malone said. "The long-term goal is for them to become a citizen in the community that we can be proud of."

Former shot put and discus throw participant Madison Walker first joined Wings of Glory at age 12 to compete alongside older sister Kiersten. In her initial years with the program, Wings of Glory lacked a dedicated coach for her events. As the program grew in size and staff, Madison saw the impact that coaching and offseason work had on her performance in high school and for Wings of Glory. Now as a sophomore at the University of Kentucky, Madison came back to Milwaukee this summer to volunteer as a coach.

"I just wanted give the kids now the same opportunity that I could have had if I had had a coach," Madison Walker said. "They’re two events that take a lot of skill and hard work. It’s not something that you can learn by yourself."

As Hervey and the 35 other current field of Wings of Glory athletes prepare for their shot on the national stage, they will do so with a family they know has their back.

"I’ve just loved being around the team in general," Hervey said. "They’re very supportive, caring for each other, Christian-like. We push each other, stay strong and the coaches really, really truly care about us."

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: AAU Junior Olympics success next week is just one goal for Wings of Glory, a Milwaukee-based track 'family'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

MU student killed on Marquette interchange

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sad news from the Marquette community. 22-year-old male grad student Payton Claybaugh was killed while walking on the Marquette interchange around midnight last night. The news was shared with the campus in a letter to students and staff by MU President Michael Lovell. The sheriff's office...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Greensboro, NC
State
Kentucky State
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
City
Milwaukee, NC
City
Milwaukee, WI
themadent.com

If You’ve Got Time, Lets Discuss Beer

Growing up in Milwaukee, Miller beer was everywhere. On billboards, on tv, and on all sorts of promotional materials. Miller was the beer of Wisconsin, and it was based in Milwaukee, a hometown product that we were very proud of. That sense of pride has been waning over the past few years, because today, Miller (now MolsonCoors) seems like just a name on a building more than an iconic Milwaukee brand.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway

MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
100fmrockford.com

Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
WEST ALLIS, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rufus King
communityjournal.net

Danae Davis retiring from Milwaukee Succeeds

Ignites next-gen leaders around collective action in educational equity. Milwaukee, Wis., July 28, 2022 – Danae Davis, Milwaukee Succeeds executive director, has announced she will retire in late fall 2022 after leading the communitywide initiative since 2015. Part of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Milwaukee Succeeds supports a vision of cradle-to-career success that’s centered on racial equity, community voice and changing systems.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

A look at Milwaukee's early Black settlers

Who were the first known Black people to settle in Milwaukee? That’s the question that piqued the curiosity of one of our Bubbler Talk question askers. Clayborn Benson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, says Black people came as trappers, guides, frontiersmen. "They came as newcomers to this territory. They came as soldiers. They came as enslaved people. They came married to white people. They came with Indians. They lived [in] downtown Milwaukee, in places that Black people don’t live today."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity worsen for 6th consecutive week

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, July 29 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened for a sixth consecutive week. Both gating metrics have now been deemed "extreme" for 11 consecutive weeks. According to the health department, the city saw 243.8 new COVID-19 cases...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Running Track#Sports#Aau#Wings Of Glory Track Club#Wiaa#Shorewood
milwaukeerecord.com

What’s up with that super small intersection in front of MobCraft?

Tomorrow, MobCraft Beer will host its fourth annual Weird Fest. The Walker’s Point brewery’s block party functions as a celebration of all things “weird.” From noon to 10:30 p.m. on July 30, attendees can “get weird” by taking in a Mondo Lucha! performance, enjoying live music from the likes of Spare Change Trio and Ethan Keller Band, watching belly dancing and fire dancing demonstrations, browsing goods from a variety of local makers, drinking unconventional specialty beers from MobCraft, and partaking in totally normal food from area establishments.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Crowd marches for peace in Racine | Local News

RACINE — A crowd of 35 marched down Martin Luther King Drive Saturday for the Unity Pledge March, a march calling to end violence in the city of Racine organized by a parent leadership group. The head organizers for the March were Elaine De La Cruz and Leanna Johnson,...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Culver's food truck making Milwaukee stop; free custard, curds

MILWAUKEE - Culver's will be stopping at the Deer District on Aug. 3 – part of its 17-city "From Wisconsin With Love" food truck tour. The truck will dish out food and custard from noon until 6 p.m. that day. Cheese curds and custard will be available for free.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy