Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Cathedral school renovations nearing completion

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
Over the summer, Cathedral middle and high schools have undergone major renovations, with costs being maintained at around $1.5 to $2 million. The renovations are historic as it will create a formal middle school to match other school systems in the area.

It will also allow middle schoolers to be educated through a problem-based learning method meant to provide more hands-on or practice-based learning for students.

Christina Oliver, director of marketing for the Cathedral, said "These spaces are about introducing ways in which students collaborate, communicate, use critical thinking so we need to get that across essentially."

Problem-based learning emerged in the 1960s with Harold Barrows, a medical educator at McMaster University in Canada, wanting to bridge the gap between theory and practice for his students. Over time, more public and private institutions have implemented the method into their curriculum.

"Because we strive for academic excellence first, all of our teachers have been trained formally in problem-based learning," Erin Hatlestad, former elementary principal and now the first middle school principal, said.

Hatlestad, acknowledging how new the approach is, said the school will also have a problem-based learning expert consultant working closely with Cathedral during the fall to ensure success in the initiative. The school also plans to hold a day in December for a review of how the first semester went.

"We're taking it very seriously when it comes to professional development for our teachers.," Hatlestad said. "If we have new teachers join us, then we will make sure they are also trained."

Renovations are expected to be completed before the start of school in the fall, except for the culinary arts room. Supply chain strains that are being experienced across the country are expected to delay completion until October. Classes are expected to be planned with that delay in mind.

"A lot was lost during the pandemic," Hatlestad told the Times, explaining the importance for the culinary arts room. "We're going to learn how to cook, learn how to set a table, how to sit down at a table, how to have conversations. We're really going to work on those manners with our students."

New rooms being built in relation to problem-based learning is a maker's space for various art projects. There will also be another room which will have a green screen and podcast equipment.

High schoolers will also experience newly renovated spaces which includes a new math wing and campus ministry.

