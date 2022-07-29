Live from Patriots training camp: Defense shines with three interceptions

FOXBORO – Day 3 of Patriots training camp saw the offense get off to a sizzling start before the defense ended practice as the clear winners.

Mac Jones was on fire to start Thursday’s practice at Gillette Stadium . The Patriots quarterback completed his first seven passes in a row in 7-on-7 drills. The defense stopped Jones on his last rep when Shaun Wade deflected a potential touchdown from DeVante Parker .

Jones’ group was talking trash early and often, but when it came time for full-team drills, it was the defense having fun. Jones threw his first interception of training camp when Jakobi Meyers broke one way on a route and the quarterback threw the ball the other way. That led to an easy pick for cornerback Jalen Mills.

Jones also had a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage by defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. He finished practice 6-of-11 with the interception in 11-on-11s after going 7-of-8 in 7-on-7s.

Game changer: Here's why DeVante Parker looks like the Patriots' next No.1 receiver

The play of the day came on a Jones pass in 7-on-7s where Jonnu Smith jumped high above Kyle Dugger for the touchdown. It was an excellent grab from the tight end who finished the play off with a jumping spike to fire the crowd up. Smith caught two touchdowns on Dugger in 7-on-7s.

Tre Nixon also made a nice touchdown catch, keeping the ball away from Wade, who had tight coverage.

The defense also made it tough for rookie Bailey Zappe. The quarterback’s first pass in 7-on-7s was intercepted by Adrian Phillips, who easily got in front of Smith. In 11-on-11s, Zappe was easily intercepted by Justin Bethel, who caught the pass while wearing pads on his hands. The rookie quarterback finished 1-of-2 with a pick in 7-on-7s and 5-of-7 with another interception in full-team work.

'Dramatic improvement': Bill Belichick is raving about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones

It wasn’t all bad for Zappe. He threw his best pass of training camp in 11-on-11s when he delivered a picture perfect 20-yard touchdown to Ty Montgomery in the back corner of the end zone. Montgomery did a great job to catch the ball over Wade, who was in good position on the play.

Matt Patricia still seems like the favorite to call offensive plays this season, but on Thursday, it was Bill Belichick. The patriots coach could be seen talking to the quarterbacks in between plays in full-team drills. Belichick had a call sheet in his hands and it clearly looked like he was calling the plays during 11-on-11s.

On defense, safety Joshuah Bledsoe and slot cornerback Marcus Jones were on the field in 11-on-11s at the same time as Jones and his offensive group. It’s always noteworthy when two young defensive players earn snaps with that top defensive group this early in camp. Jones, a rookie, is taking advantage of the team being without cornerback Jonathan Jones. Bledsoe has been one of the early standouts this summer.

Answers and questions: Patriots 2022 success depends on the answers to these five training camp questions

The Patriot ended practice with a fun punt competition. Marcus Jones and Nixon went up against each other in a game where after they caught a punt, they had to keep the ball in their hands for the next punt. Both players finished the competition with four footballs in their hands/shirts. That brought out guard Cole Strange and defensive lineman DeMarcus Mitchell. Mitchell failed to hang onto a punt with one football in his hands. Strange handed the offense the with on the next kick, hauling in the punt.

Andrews and Bailey return to practice

The Patriots saw two players return to practice on Thursday.

Center David Andrews came off the physically unable to perform list to suit up. Punter Jake Bailey came off the non-football illness list.

The Pats were missing backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise. The team is still without James White (PUP list), Jabrill Peppers (PUP list), Jonathan Jones (PUP list), Myles Bryant (non-football injury list), Chasen Hines (NFI list) and Andrew Stueber (NFI list).

The Pats return for Day 4 on Saturday. They’ll have Sunday off.

Who's calling the plays?: What Patriots players have to say about Matt Patricia as the front-runner

Jonnu Smith doesn't feel any added pressure

The Patriots brought Jonnu Smith in to change their offense and add a dynamic element to the tight end position. That was seen when they signed him to a four-year, $50 million contract.

Considering last season didn't go as planned - Smith finished with28 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown – no one would be surprised to hear if the tight end was putting pressure on himself. After all, he has a $13.691 million cap hit in New England this season.

Smith, however, says he’s not feeling any added pressure from his contract.

“I love football. I got here by just loving football – loving my teammates, loving the guys around me. All that stuff comes with it,” Smith said. “We didn’t grow up playing in our backyard thinking about contracts. We played because we love the game. I think the reason why so many of us in this game have had success is because we just worry about playing the game and playing with love. Everything else will take care of itself. That’s me personally. You can’t worry about anything else. You just do what you do.”

Smith doesn’t look like he’s putting any extra pressure on himself. In fact, the tight end has been great in training camp this week. On Thursday, he made the catch of the day when he jumped over Kyle Dugger for a 10-yard touchdown grab. Three plays later, he beat Dugger for another touchdown.

Smith has been a clear red zone threat for the Patriots this week. He made another nice grab on Wednesday, jumping over safety Joshuah Bledsoe.

After practice Thursday, Smith said he feels good in his second offseason in Foxboro.

“With time, a lot of things are built. Time is so important in many aspects of life,” Smith said. “When you get time, you have the opportunity and advantages of progressing in whatever area it is. That’s just the mindset I take to it.”

Longtime RB coach Ivan Fears is missed

After 20 seasons, there’s a new coach in charge of the Patriots running back room.

This offseason, longtime running back coach Ivan Fears retired after coaching running backs in New England since 2002. The 67-year-old was a player favorite in Foxboro. Known for his fiery demeanor, it was impossible to not hear Fears during Patriots practice.

Although Fears has been a spectator at practice this offseason, Gillette Stadium isn’t the same without the coach.

“Ivan Fears is one of the most influential people of my life, period,” said running back Damien Harris. “It was definitely tough with him going, but the show does go on, unfortunately. Vinnie (Sunseri) stepped in. Vinnie does a great job day in and day out of always preparing us to be our best and always making sure we have all the tools and resources we need to come out here play free with enthusiasm and a clear mind that way we can go out there and make plays.”

Sunseri, 28, joined the Patriots in 2020 as a defensive assistant. He spent last season coaching running backs with Fears and now is the only running backs coach in Foxboro.

“Obviously, we miss Ivan. He’s irreplaceable, but Vinnie does a tremendous job,” said Harris. “We all rally around him. We learn from him. We’re all in this together so we’re going to do whatever we can to make this ship go.”

Here's what you need to know about Day 3

Welcome to Day 3 of Patriots training camp.

Once again, the Pats will practice at 9:30 a.m. on Friday with gates opening up at 8 a.m. These practices are free and open to the public.

For the first two days of camp, the Patriots have been focused on the red zone. All their team drills have been near the goal line. On Day 1 , the offense starred. On Day 2 , it was the defense who looked the strongest.

“The team generally did a good job trying to do what we needed to do,” Bill Belichick said. “We need to clean up things, start to improve every day, we’ll do that, move onto new situations related to what we did yesterday, but always things to work on and mistakes to correct from yesterday. Not a lot to report here, just trying to keep getting better every day and keep moving in the right direction.”

Game Changer: Here's why DeVante Parker looks like the Patriots next No.1 receiver

The Patriots will practice Friday and Saturday before having a day off on Sunday. Stay tuned as we’ll have you up to date with everything that transpires right here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Live from Patriots training camp: Defense shines with three interceptions