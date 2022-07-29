ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Oconto River to be surveyed to find lamprey

By OCONTO COUNTY
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031Fue_0gxMJVeK00

OCONTO – The battle against sea lampreys on the Oconto River will resume next month.

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assessment crew will conduct work on the river from Aug. 2 though 11 to estimate the abundance of sea lampreys.

The information gathered will be used to determine the need for sea lamprey control, USFW announced this week.

Just last August, USFW staff used a lampricide in several sites to kill sea lamprey larvae that had burrowed into the bottom of the Oconto River. It was the 10th time the river was treated since sea lamprey larvae were discovered there in 1975.

USFW considers the Oconto River a “regular producer” of sea lampreys, which every three or four years transform from larvae into parasitic juvenile lampreys and migrate out to Lake Michigan, where they begin parasitizing on large host fish.

They attach to fish with a suction cup mouth, rasp a hole though the fish’s scales and skin, and feed on blood and body fluids. The average sea lamprey will destroy up to 40 pounds of fish during its parasitic phase.

Sea lampreys invaded the Great Lakes during the 1920s and have been a permanent, destructive element of the fishery ever since, USFW said. Their larvae hatch from eggs laid in gravel nests, and drift into silty bottom areas where they burrow and live for several years. They also sometimes drift out of streams and settle in the immediate offshore areas near stream mouths.

A survey of streams tributary to the Great Lakes to determine the presence of larvae is the first step in the control of sea lampreys.

Fishery biologists and technicians conduct surveys for sea lamprey larvae in hundreds of Great Lakes streams each year. Most surveys are conducted by electrofishing, but in deep waters crews use Bayluscide 3.2% Granular Sea Lamprey Larvicide, a lampricide approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency.

This lampricide is formulated onto sand granules and covered with a time-release coating. The formulation is sprayed over a measured surface area of water where it sinks to the bottom, rapidly dissolves, causing the larval sea lampreys to leave their burrows and swim to the surface, where they are collected.

The sea lamprey control program is implemented by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and U.S. Geological Survey. The commission initiated chemical control of sea lampreys in 1958.

USFW said the program has contributed significantly to the maintenance of the $7 billion Great Lakes sport and commercial fisheries.

FOR MORE OCONTO COUNTY NEWS:Check out our website!

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 431-8226 or ktempus@gannett.com.

