A decade after the Sikh temple shooting, let's remember the victims and commit to making the world safer from hate

This week, Wisconsin pauses to remember an attack that shook our state to the core one decade ago.

On Aug. 5, 2012, the Sikh community of Oak Creek came under attack. A white supremacist gunman, embracing a delusional doctrine of violence against others, stormed the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin, a local gurdwara , or house of worship, at the start of Sunday services. Six innocent lives were lost in the bloodshed, with a seventh individual passing away from his injuries just two years ago.

A responding and heroic police officer took 14 bullets in a shootout with the attacker. Countless others survived, but with serious injuries — physical and psychological — from the horrific experience.

Like every mass shooting, the violence had far reaching effects on survivors and members of the broader community. Both of our lives were altered in profound but very different ways.

One of us lost a father in the attack; his wife, children, and grandchildren have grown up with a hole in our lives where he should have been, and we miss him dearly even 10 years on. Yet out of that heartbreak came a chance to find a new sense of purpose. The desire to understand and prevent hateful attacks of domestic terror led him to an unlikely partnership with a reformed white supremacist and a career in building interfaith partnerships and advocating for policy change.

The other, who is not a member of the Sikh community, served as United States attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin at the time of the assault. Though the shooter was killed in his attack, there was still ample work to be done working with local community and officials at all levels of government. The experience of working so closely with the men and women of the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin at the time has led him to stay deeply involved with them in the decade since, up to and including recent efforts to ensure that Wisconsin’s children learn about Sikhism when they study other world religions in public school and in their own, independent explorations at the Oak Creek library and at home.

As this solemn anniversary approaches, both of us are joining together to honor the lives of those who were lost — beginning with a commitment to push for government action in response to the violent hate that not only devastated the Sikhs of Oak Creek, but has also terrorized communities in Charleston, El Paso, Pittsburgh, and too many other places across our country.

Congress has three immediate paths to addressing this kind of hateful violence. First, members must reintroduce and then pass the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act , which will require the government to assess and respond to the threats of racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, such as the white supremacist who killed seven people in Oak Creek.

They should also move to pass the Nonprofit Security Grant Program Improvement Act, as it provides funding through federal grants for gurdwaras and other houses of worship to "harden" themselves against potential assault.

Finally, they must pass the Justice for Victims of Hate Crimes Act , which will make a small but important change in the law to close a loophole currently stopping the federal government from prosecuting acts of hate large and small.

Federal action is only the first step, however. The state of Wisconsin also must also ensure that it is pushing law enforcement to properly record, investigate, and prosecute hate crimes. We need to continue making our classrooms safer and more inclusive for young people of all faiths. And within our own homes and communities, we all have a responsibility to address prejudice whenever and wherever we hear it, before it can metastasize into deadly hate.

In many ways, the attack in Oak Creek was a warning of the increasingly public and violent role that white supremacy would play in the next decade — through mass shootings and other violence targeting marginalized groups and other members of our population.

But the resilience, love, and eternal optimism of the Sikh community also provides a roadmap for how to move forward. By committing to care about one another through community service, bridge-building between communities, and civic action, we can make the world safer from rising tides of hate.

That is how we choose to commemorate this anniversary: to reflect and remember, but then, to commit to action for a better world.

Pardeep Kaleka is the executive director of the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee , the founder of Serve2Unite, author of “The Gifts of Our Wounds,” and a clinician specializing in using a trauma-informed approach to treat survivors and perpetrators of assault, abuse and acts of violence. Kaleka’s father, Satwant Singh Kaleka, was one of those who lost their lives in the Oak Creek gurdwara shooting. James L. Santelle was a civil litigator and criminal prosecutor for the United States Department of Justice throughout most of his career, including six and a half years as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

