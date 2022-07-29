ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Already voted for a candidate who dropped out? Here's how you can change your vote.

By Ben Baker, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

With the 2022 election cycle well underway, thousands of Wisconsinites have already cast their ballots for the primaries on Aug. 9 after early voting opened on July 26.

But a series of last-minute exits from the two most high-profile races — the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and the Republican primary for governor — open up the potential for voters to cast ballots on behalf of candidates who are no longer in contention.

Among the dropouts in the past month were Democratic Senate candidates Alex Lasry , Sarah Godlewski and Tom Nelson , and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson , while not front-runners had networks of support statewide.

If you or someone you know already voted for a candidate who is no longer running for office, it's not too late to void your ballot and change your choice.

How can I nullify a ballot?

A voter can request to spoil their ballot through either a handwritten or emailed note to their local election clerk or in person at their polling place.

Voters must provide a reason in their request that outlines why they require a new ballot. Casting a vote for a candidate who is no longer in the race is a valid and acceptable rationale to spoil a ballot.

How will I receive a new ballot?

After a voter's request has been approved, the clerk's office will mail a new ballot with a note indicating it is the second ballot that individual received to ensure the updated vote is counted.

Is there a deadline to request a new ballot?

Yes. If a voter wishes to spoil their initial ballot by mail, they must do so by no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 4. For indefinitely confined voters, the deadline is Aug. 5.

For those seeking to spoil their first ballot in person at their polling place, the deadline is Aug. 6. You won't be able to do so at the polls on Aug. 9.

Will recent dropout candidates still be on the ballot?

Yes. If a candidate suspended their campaign within 45 days of the primary, their name will still appear on the ballot.

Can I vote in primaries for both parties in the same race?

No. Voters in Wisconsin must choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primaries for each race. However, it is not a requirement to vote in the primary that aligns with an individual's partisan leaning in the general election.

For example, a traditionally Democratic voter could choose to vote in the Republican primary for governor in lieu of casting a ballot for incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, but this voter would not be permitted to vote for Evers as well.

Unlike in some other states, Wisconsin law does not require voters to register as either Democrats or Republicans to participate in partisan primaries, creating an opportunity for liberals and conservatives to shape the outcome of the other side's election results if they choose.

