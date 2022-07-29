ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MN

Library Notes

Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

Virginia Public Library

Summer hours:

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday.

Call the library at (218) 748-7525, visit www.virginiapubliclibrary.info, or come into the library for more information.

Aurora Public Library news and notes

August’s local ‘Take and Make” project is a Cupcake Decorating kit. Each bag contains most of the ingredients and supplies, along with a tip sheet, that you can use to experiment with making and decorating cupcakes using a set of 8 (included) decorating tips. The library will offer one kit per household, while supplies last. This ARPA sub-grant project/program is made possible by 2021 CFDA 45.310, Library Services and Technology Act – American Rescue Plan Act, LS-250219-OLS-21 administered by MDE: State Library Services. For those who would like to learn more, note that the City of Aurora is offering a free hands-on cupcake decorating class on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. Contact the City of Aurora for more information about the class.

The Aurora Friends of the Library are sponsoring a “Learn to Sew at the Library” class on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Aurora Public Library. Sign up to reserve a place to work one-on-one or in a small group with an experienced seamstress to sew a simple kerchief drawstring bag. Walk-in’s will be accepted as they arrive if there are spaces available.

New books, movies, books on CD, and other resources are regularly added to the library’s circulating collection as well. Recent titles by Minnesota authors include the family memoir Seven Aunts (by Staci Lola Drouillard), the novels When the Day Comes (by Gabrielle Meyer) and Sunburst (by Susan May Warren), an audiobook edition of David Housewright’s Highway 61 and a book and accompanying audio cd of Djenane Saint Juste’s original folk tale The Mermaid and the Whale, and the children’s book Doctor May’s Cabin (by Pam Arnstein).

