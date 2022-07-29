Roofer working in Gilbert falls two stories

GILBERT — A worker who was roofing a building fell about two stories Wednesday and was then airlifted to a regional trauma center, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire Facebook page.

EMS and fire crews from Gilbert and Virginia were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to the workplace accident in downtown Gilbert. The accident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Broadway Street South.

The worker was transported by the Virginia Ambulance Service to the nearby Gilbert ball field and then airlifted for medical treatment. His condition is unknown.

The Gilbert and Eveleth police departments, along with the Minnesota State Patrol, provided assistance during the incident.