AEOA Senior Dining
AEOA Hibbing LEE Center menu
Aug. 1-5
Monday: Favorite pasta w/sauce, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Cheeseburger on a bun, seasoned potatoes, fruit
Wednesday: Chilled ham, butterscotch dessert
Thursday: Hot meatloaf sandwich, Jello w/fruit
Friday: Pork chow mein, fresh fruit
—
Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.
Frozen meals are available for weekends.
Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $8.00.
Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.
—
Other AEOA Senior Dining locations include Virginia Grandma's and Eveleth IGA.
For more information call 218-735-6899.
—
To volunteer as a driver for the Meals on Wheels Program, call Site Manager Mary Frances Krak at 218-262-4784.
Comments / 0